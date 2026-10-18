Hurricanes Could Have One Last Option To Bring Back Alexander Nikishin

The Carolina Hurricanes are swirling around in Alexander Nikishin trade rumors.

Predictions show him potentially landing with a variety of clubs, but there’s still a slight possibility that he’ll return to the Hurricanes.

According to an NHL insider, here’s what it would take.

Hurricanes Could Retain Nikishin With Specific Deal

Per Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report, holding onto the 25-year-old blueliner might require both parties to agree to a one-year deal “worth less than his asking price.”

“Nikishin’s rumored asking price of a five-year deal worth $9 million annually makes him difficult to move,” he wrote. “So has the uncertainty over whether he’d agree to sign with clubs interested in acquiring him. He might have to accept a one-year deal that would be worth less than his asking price to return to the Hurricanes.”

During Nikishin’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 81 games and posted an 11-22-33 performance.

Carolina selected him with the No. 7 pick in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft.

There are no clear signs the Hurricanes will ship him out anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean waves won’t come.

Where Do the Hurricanes Stand This Season?

After Carolina’s latest 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Oct. 17, the Hurricanes are now riding a stunning seven-game winning streak.

This brings their overall record to 7-1-1, allowing them to lead the Metropolitan Division.

The Hurricanes’ next clash is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. ET against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

As expected, Carolina is expected to come out on top. However, a win is never promised.

Following this meeting, the Hurricanes will then head to Rogers Arena to play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 p.m. ET.

From there, they will travel to Rogers Place, where they will face the Edmonton Oilers.

Carolina is under immense pressure with the Nikishin trade rumor saga, but their loaded schedule requires the utmost focus and attention.