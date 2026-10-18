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Hurricanes Could Have One Last Option To Bring Back Alexander Nikishin

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Alexander Nikishin
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 14: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes lifts the Stanley Cup after his team's 3-0 series clinching victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes are swirling around in Alexander Nikishin trade rumors.

Predictions show him potentially landing with a variety of clubs, but there’s still a slight possibility that he’ll return to the Hurricanes.

According to an NHL insider, here’s what it would take.

Hurricanes Could Retain Nikishin With Specific Deal

Alexander Nikishin
GettyMONTREAL, CANADA – MAY 27: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on May 27, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Per Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report, holding onto the 25-year-old blueliner might require both parties to agree to a one-year deal “worth less than his asking price.”

“Nikishin’s rumored asking price of a five-year deal worth $9 million annually makes him difficult to move,” he wrote. “So has the uncertainty over whether he’d agree to sign with clubs interested in acquiring him. He might have to accept a one-year deal that would be worth less than his asking price to return to the Hurricanes.”

During Nikishin’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 81 games and posted an 11-22-33 performance.

Carolina selected him with the No. 7 pick in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft.

There are no clear signs the Hurricanes will ship him out anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean waves won’t come.

Where Do the Hurricanes Stand This Season?

Alexander Nikishin
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 13: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 13, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After Carolina’s latest 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Oct. 17, the Hurricanes are now riding a stunning seven-game winning streak.

This brings their overall record to 7-1-1, allowing them to lead the Metropolitan Division.

The Hurricanes’ next clash is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. ET against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

As expected, Carolina is expected to come out on top. However, a win is never promised.

Following this meeting, the Hurricanes will then head to Rogers Arena to play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 p.m. ET.

From there, they will travel to Rogers Place, where they will face the Edmonton Oilers.

Carolina is under immense pressure with the Nikishin trade rumor saga, but their loaded schedule requires the utmost focus and attention.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Hurricanes Could Have One Last Option To Bring Back Alexander Nikishin

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