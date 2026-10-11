Carolina Hurricanes Receive Shocking Alexander Nikishin Trade Update

Is there a chance that Carolina Hurricanes’ 24 y/o defenseman Alexander Nikishin isn’t traded at all this season?

It seems that way, as new reports surface pretty much every day regarding his status with the Hurricanes and what’s next for his future.

Nikishin requested out of Carolina in the summer, and while it seems that trade talks are ‘ongoing’, nothing has materialized in the last few months.

So there’s now a growing possibility that Nikishin will return to the fold for the Hurricanes during their Stanley Cup title defense.

Alexander Nikishin hasn’t been with the team this entire season, and the Hurricanes haven’t really missed a beat, as they are winners of four straight and sit atop the Metro Division.

New Report Suggests that Alexander Nikishin Could Stay Pat in Carolina

“Elliotte Friedman: Re Alexander Nikishin trade request: I’m just under the impression right now there’s absolutely no trade possibility on the immediate radar; the biggest question is if he’s gonna go back, I think the Hurricanes would take him back.”

A few teams who have been linked to Nikishin include the St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings , and Winnipeg Jets

However, none of those mentioned teams appear to be willing to ink Nikishin to a new deal, which has led to growing speculation that Carolina could hold onto him, and sign him a shorter deal than he desires.

The bottom line for Nikishin is he’s hurting his own contract status by being off the ice, and if the Hurricanes aren’t going to find a trade suitor, keeping him may be a good option.

Do the Hurricanes Need Alexander Nikishin?

The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the most complete teams in the NHL, so they don’t necessarily need Alexander Nikishin, but inevitably, once some players start dealing with soreness/injuries, having Nikishin as a depth piece on the blue line could really pay dividends in the middle of the season.

However, as I said, Nikishin is hurting his own contract status by not playing, so perhaps he needs the Hurricanes more than they need him at this point in time.