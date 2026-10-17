Hi, Subscriber

Hurricanes Make Franchise History With Unprecedented Feat vs. Jets

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Rod Brind'Amour
Getty
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 01: Head coach Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes speak to the media on Media Day ahead of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center on June 01, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes just ripped a 3-2 victory from the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Oct. 17.

This victory extended their winning streak to seven games, but the milestone goes much deeper than that.

Hurricanes Make Franchise History in Win Over Jets

Rod Brind'Amour
GettyRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Rod Brind’Amour speaks with the media prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on September 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Per NHL Public Relations, this is the first time in Carolina history that the franchise has won the first five road games of a season.

As they pointed out, “Only two clubs have posted a run of that length in the past five years: Winnipeg (7 GP in 2024-25) and Los Angeles (11 GP in 2023-24).”

They further added, “The Hurricanes (7 GP) tied the Panthers (7 GP in 2024-25) and Golden Knights (7 GP in 2023-24) for the longest winning streak by a reigning Stanley Cup champion since 2020-21.”

The first period of the Hurricanes-Jets clash at Canada Life Centre went scoreless, but in the second period, Mark Jankowski scored off assists from Logan Stankoven and Bradly Nadeau.

This put the Hurricanes on the board, tying the game 1-1 with Winnipeg.

Later in the period, Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored Carolina’s second goal off assists from Shayne Gostisbehere and Eric Robinson.

Once the third period rolled around, the Hurricanes had one more goal left in them, thanks to Nikolaj Ehlers’ slap shot — the game-winner. Again, Gostisbehere assisted.

Funny enough, just yesterday, Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic wrote, “Forget everything you saw last postseason and focus on the fact that Ehlers has yet to score a goal, eight games in. Carolina should probably trade him to your favorite team…”

Ehlers tends to carry a surprise element with him, and that apparently stands true today.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

Hurricanes Make Franchise History With Unprecedented Feat vs. Jets

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x