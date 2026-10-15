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Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million Veteran Foward

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Rod Brind'Amour
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RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Rod Brind'Amour speaks with the media prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on September 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Watching the Carolina Hurricanes enter a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers would be interesting.

But according to an NHL writer, the potential might not be too far-fetched.

The Flyers have a $70 million forward on board, and the Hurricanes could capitalize on this opportunity.

Hurricanes Predicted To Land Flyers’ Travis Konecny

Travis Konecny
GettyOTTAWA, CANADA – OCTOBER 08: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers protects the puck from Warren Foegele #37 of the Ottawa Senators in the third period at Canadian Tire Centre on October 08, 2026 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently unveiled his top five destinations for 29-year-old Travis Konecny.

The Hurricanes landed on his list.

“The biggest hurdle in this case, of course, is the proximity,” Yerdon wrote. “Carolina and Philly are both in the Metropolitan Division and there’s no doubt the Flyers would hate to face Konecny four times a year in the regular season and certainly not in the playoffs.

“The Hurricanes starting point for an offer would start with unsigned defenseman Alexander Nikishin and go from there and with Philly looking for defensive help, it’s a good way to kick off negotiations. Desperate times can create funny trade partners sometimes and the Flyers and Hurricanes doing business after meeting in the playoffs a year ago would more than qualify.”

So far this season, Konecny has skated in five games and has logged three assists for three points.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he appeared in 77 games and posted a 27-41-68 performance.

Philadelphia selected him 24th overall in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft. He’s been with the organization since.

If Konecny is available, don’t be surprised if the Hurricanes try to swoop in and pick him up.

Where Do the Hurricanes Currently Stand?

Rod Brind'Amour
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 06: Head coach Rod Brind’Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes looks up at the scoreboard in the second period of Game Three of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 06, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Hurricanes 5-4 in double overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Carolina is riding a 6-1-1 overall record, which places them first in the Metropolitan Division.

The New York Rangers (6-2-0) and the Washington Capitals (4-3-0) follow closely in second and third, respectively.

Currently on a stunning six-game winning streak, the Hurricanes are looking to extend that record to seven games this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET, Carolina will take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

For reference, the Jets are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

They own a 4-1-1 overall record in the Central Division.

This has been a promising start to Carolina’s 2026-27 campaign, and acquiring a veteran such as Konecny would undoubtedly bolster its forward depth.

But every transaction brings hurdles — acquiring him would be no easy undertaking.

General manager Eric Tulsky hasn’t been one to shy away from a challenge. Perhaps he would be willing to strike a deal with the Flyers this year.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million Veteran Foward

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