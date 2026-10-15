Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million Veteran Foward

Watching the Carolina Hurricanes enter a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers would be interesting.

But according to an NHL writer, the potential might not be too far-fetched.

The Flyers have a $70 million forward on board, and the Hurricanes could capitalize on this opportunity.

Hurricanes Predicted To Land Flyers’ Travis Konecny

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently unveiled his top five destinations for 29-year-old Travis Konecny.

The Hurricanes landed on his list.

“The biggest hurdle in this case, of course, is the proximity,” Yerdon wrote. “Carolina and Philly are both in the Metropolitan Division and there’s no doubt the Flyers would hate to face Konecny four times a year in the regular season and certainly not in the playoffs.

“The Hurricanes starting point for an offer would start with unsigned defenseman Alexander Nikishin and go from there and with Philly looking for defensive help, it’s a good way to kick off negotiations. Desperate times can create funny trade partners sometimes and the Flyers and Hurricanes doing business after meeting in the playoffs a year ago would more than qualify.”

So far this season, Konecny has skated in five games and has logged three assists for three points.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he appeared in 77 games and posted a 27-41-68 performance.

Philadelphia selected him 24th overall in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft. He’s been with the organization since.

If Konecny is available, don’t be surprised if the Hurricanes try to swoop in and pick him up.

Where Do the Hurricanes Currently Stand?

Carolina is riding a 6-1-1 overall record, which places them first in the Metropolitan Division.

The New York Rangers (6-2-0) and the Washington Capitals (4-3-0) follow closely in second and third, respectively.

Currently on a stunning six-game winning streak, the Hurricanes are looking to extend that record to seven games this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET, Carolina will take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

For reference, the Jets are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

They own a 4-1-1 overall record in the Central Division.

This has been a promising start to Carolina’s 2026-27 campaign, and acquiring a veteran such as Konecny would undoubtedly bolster its forward depth.

But every transaction brings hurdles — acquiring him would be no easy undertaking.

General manager Eric Tulsky hasn’t been one to shy away from a challenge. Perhaps he would be willing to strike a deal with the Flyers this year.