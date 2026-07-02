Recently Acquired Hurricanes Player Signs with Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL Free Agency

NHL free agency takes no prisoners, and it’s been a frenzy of transactions across the league on day one of the new league year.

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Hurricanes traded with the Anaheim Ducks for signing rights to defenseman John Carlson. Well, his tenure in Carolina did not last very long, as the Hurricanes and Carlson could not reach an agreement.

Per multiple reports, John Carlson is signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning on a 2 x $8.5 million deal.

@PierreVLeBrun: “John Carlson has signed with Tampa Bay, two years, $17 m total ($8.5 M AAV)”

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John Carlson Signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning

Well, John Carlson’s tenure with Carolina did not last very long, and details will certainly emerge on this story regarding if/what the Hurricanes offered Carlson an extension, but if they did, it clearly wasn’t good enough to beat out the Lightning, and Carlson ultimately remains put in the Eastern Conference.

RotoWire staff wrote (About the John Carlson extension):

“Even at age 36, Carlson will get a slight annual raise compared to his last deal, which carried an $8 million cap hit. The blueliner racked up 14 goals, 46 assists, 153 shots on net, 106 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 71 regular-season outings between the Capitals and the Ducks last year. With the Lightning, Carlson will likely compete with Victor Hedman for top billing on the power play. Carlson is also still capable of handling a heavy role in the top four at even strength, so fantasy managers shouldn’t hesitate to consider him in the middle-to-late portions of drafts.”

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Other Carolina Hurricanes News/Rumors

On day one of NHL free agency, the Carolina Hurricanes (as of 11:40 p.m. ET) have remained put and have yet to make a signing.

However, beloved goalie Freddie Andersen walked out the door with the Edmonton Oilers inking him to a one-year deal, and now John Carlson signs with a new NHL team.

Eric Tulsky will be eager to put his stamp on this very entertaining NHL offseason to this point, and one can assume that some type of move is incoming, especially with the defense.

The biggest rumor out of Carolina has been the Alexander Nikishin trade saga, but he is yet to be traded or signed. He’s reportedly asking for a lucrative offer sheet, and it may be one the Hurricanes are not willing to reach an agreement on. Also, since Andersen has now walked out the door, one can assume that the Hurricanes will attempt to bring in another netminder.

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