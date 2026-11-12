Blackhawks Have Prospect on Table in Reported Trade Talk

The Chicago Blackhawks are actively looking to make something happen amid a tough start to their season. According to the prevailing chatter, GM Kyle Davidson has been calling around to see what’s out there.

The priority, according to the chatter, is finding scoring help for Connor Bedard. And one of the pieces believed to be in play is forward prospect Oliver Moore.

According to insider David Pagnotta, the Blackhawks have been getting calls about a number of their players. One of them is Moore. And the team that could be looking to make something happen is the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Oliver Moore is an interesting one for me. Speaking of centers, he was a center, he’s playing on the wing right now, but there are some teams curious about his positioning. And I think, well, I know Philly’s checked in on him. There’s been a lot of talk between Philly and Chicago in the last few weeks.”

Now, Pagnotta mentioned that Frank Nazar’s name has come up as part of trade discussions, but it doesn’t seem like the Blackhawks have an appetite to move Nazar.

That’s why the next best thing, especially for Philadelphia that’s believed to be looking for a center is Moore. He’s still very much a work in progress, but given the depth down the middle in Chicago, Moore could end up finding a permanent spot at center in Philadelphia.

Why Blackhawks Trade With Flyers Makes Sense

The Blackhawks and Flyers actually make sense as trade partners. The Blackhawks have a couple of centers that could be on the way out. With Bedard and Nazar grabbing the top two spots, Anton Frondell and Ryan Greene can round out the rest of the lineup.

Where the Blackhawks lack depth is on the wings. And it just so happens that the Flyers find themselves in the opposite situation. They have an abundance of players on the wings, but are relatively thin down the middle.

So, shipping out one of their wingers, for instance, someone like Owen Tippett, might bring back Moore plus various other pieces to complement the roster.

What About Matvei Michkov?

The recent trade chatter regarding Matvei Michkov could add an interesting dimension to this entire discussion. While the Flyers have denied any such rumors at this point, it wouldn’t be outrageous to think that Michkov would at least figure into the conversations.

In fact, Michkov would be an intriguing choice if, say, Michkov and Nazar were the main pieces in a Blackhawks-Flyers trade.

That’s speculation, of course. There is nothing to suggest that either one of Nazar or Michkov is actually available. But one has to think that, given what’s circulating in the rumor mill at the moment, the possibility of such a deal happening may not be too insane to consider.

Whatever the case, there might be a deal going down sooner rather than later. Both organizations are reeling right now and the fans are demanding answers. That’s why there would be a willingness to get something done now, even if there might be a bigger move down the line.