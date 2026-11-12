Kyle Davidson Reveals Why He’s Right Choice For Blackhawks GM

On Wednesday, embattled Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson held a press conference in which he addressed a variety of subjects amidst his club’s worst start to a season in nearly a century.

The Blackhawks have not shown the kind of progress that they were expecting to have, and they’ve been badly outplayed in a majority of their contests, including a 9-2 embarrassing setback at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes in their most recent game.

Davidson acknowledged that things are difficult right now for the franchise and said he understands the frustration of the fans.

However, Davidson also gave a lengthy answer when asked why he believes he’s still the right candidate to lead the franchise as general manager.

Kyle Davidson Explains Why He Feels He’s The Right Choice For Chicago Blackhawks GM

When asked why he feels he’s still the correct choice to lead the Blackhawks out of their current basement-dwelling situation, Davidson gave a lengthy answer.

Take a look at what Davidson had to say via Blackhawks Insider Kalen Lumpkins:

“I would go back four years ago – that first training camp, there’s very few left in the NHL (we had) from that training camp, left in the organization. What we’ve done over the last four years is a significant flip of not only roster but reserve list,” he said via Kalen Lumpkins on X. “In that time, I think I can confidently say that we’ve, as a group, not just myself, but as a group, we’ve acquired through the draft and other means some very, very meaningful foundational pieces that are going to be great to elite players in this league, which will carry this team upwards as these younger players reach their prime.”

He continued:

“That path is certainly not linear, it’s not easy, but with the maturation of young players and the players we’ve drafted and bringing in the league, we have to get through these rough times that they’re experiencing in their development in order to get to the other side, and they’ll have that under their belt,” he siad. “They’ll have that experience to draw from, because we’ve got a lot of players that are going to be great players in this league, help this team win, and help this team be very good for a long time. We still fully believe that, while also recognizing the moment we’re in. Yes, these players have to keep developing and enter their prime, that’s not the only way that we continue to get better.”

Davidson Continued By Saying The Club Will Be “Relentless” In Their Pursuit Of Talent

Davidson concluded his answer by saying the club will be “relentless” in their pursuit of talent while also continuing to develop their young players.

“We’re going to remain relentless in our pursuit of players and people that can help us and these young players take the next step and continue to build towards the team we want to be, and so that’s been the plan since the outset,” he said. “That’s the plan moving forward. We’re going to work every day to either put our players here in the best situation to succeed, give them what they need to develop, and also do our part externally to continue to improve the roster both now and in the future.”