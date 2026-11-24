This Chicago Blackhawks season that was already off to a rough start now looks impossible to salvage with franchise player Connor Bedard set to be sidelined for approximately four months, following successful surgery on his right shoulder on Monday.

Bedard could return to the lineup sooner based on past history. Bedard was expected to miss four months after having surgery done on his left shoulder this past offseason, but he was able to cut that timeline down to three months through an efficient rehab process. However long Bedard is on injured reserve, having him out of the mix for the majority of the remaining season is a brutal blow to this Blackhawks team.

Blackhawks Still Looking to Add Following Bedard Injury

Despite Bedard’s injury, the Blackhawks are still looking at the market for potential additions to the team. However, the process has changed in regards to what general manager Kyle Davidson is searching for.

Insider Pierre LeBrun provided the latest on where Chicago stands when it comes to making moves: “I think they want to make sure they understand what the most pressing need is. Now, Kyle Davidson spoke openly a couple of weeks ago when he met the Chicago media about perhaps looking at both a move up front and for a veteran defenseman. What I would say is that I think any trade the Blackhawks make between now and March 1st would be for a player that helps their team past this year. This is not a short term fix here. This is a bigger picture type move, but the Blackhawks still want to make some moves here when the time is right if they can.”

Blackhawks are Thinking About the Long Game

Bedard is a player that cannot be replaced; he is Chicago’s top weapon by far. He is the one this entire rebuild has been centered around since he was drafted first overall by the team in 2023. It will be challenging for this team to make it through the rest of the season without him for such a long stretch. And that is assuming he even returns at all; the team may opt to shut him down for the year if things continue to spiral in the standings in order to prioritize next season.

This campaign is what it is for the Blackhawks at this point. They are 8-14-2 and have to navigate life without their captain; there is little chance of saving this season. Therefore, it makes sense that any trade the team makes now would be geared towards the future. Even when Bedard was in the lineup this year the results were not where they needed to be. This is a group that is clearly a few major pieces away from becoming a serious team.

The Bedard injury has likely bought this coaching staff and front office time; they have an excuse for another bottom feeder season. With that said, that has not changed the fact expectations have not been met this year. Chicago can only afford so many more setbacks until greater organizational changes may need to be made down the line.