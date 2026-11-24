The Chicago Blackhawks do not have a particularly attractive salary cap situation, but there’s good news: It should get better after this season.

A lot of money will be coming off their books, and that’s important as a team with some young core pieces tries to build a quality group up and down the roster.

Maybe the biggest key will be that at the end of this season, the Blackhawks will lose a $6.25 million cap hit that belongs to a player who never suited up for Chicago and hasn’t played in the NHL at all since 2021.

Blackhawks’ Ryan Ellis Cap Hit

The Blackhawks acquired Ryan Ellis’ contract in a trade with the San Jose Sharks in January 2026.

That was a salary dump, though. Ellis was never going to play for Chicago.

He has a back injury that essentially ended his NHL career much earlier than planned, but he was on a long-term contract when he first stepped away from the ice, and so he’s still been getting paid.

Ellis’ contract has been moved a couple times, but he hasn’t played since suiting up for the Flyers in late 2021.

He’s just one piece, but a big one, of all the money coming off the books at the end of the season for the Blackhawks.

Cap Space Coming for Chicago Blackhawks

According to The Athletic’s Harman Dayal, the Blackhawks are going to have more than $36 million in cap space when the summer arrives.

“Chicago is projected to enter the summer with $36.5 million of cap space, thanks in large part to some of their bloated expiring contracts,” Dayal writes.

Ellis is one piece, but there’s a lot more that Chicago won’t have to worry about by the end of the year, as well.

“(Teuvo) Teräväinen is mostly a non-factor (he was a healthy scratch for the season opener) at $5.4 million,” Dayal writes. ” (Jordan) Greenway has scored only one goal in 17 games despite making $4 million, and (Andrew) Mangiapane was simply a cap dump as part of last year’s deadline deal with the Oilers that sent a first-round pick to the Blackhawks. That trio cost a combined $13 million against the cap this season, all of which will come off the books in the summer. Ellis, who hasn’t played a game since 2021, is also expiring, freeing up an additional $6.25 million.”

Chicago still has a lot of work to do, but at least they’ll have some more room to do it once these contracts are off the books.