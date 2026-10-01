Blackhawks Veteran has High Praise for Promising Rookie Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks are a youth team that are hoping to have a more successful campaign this season after multiple years of finishing towards the bottom of the league over the course of its rebuild. Their hopes in this 2026-2027 campaign largely hinger on their top young players making significant strides in their respective game’s. General manager Kyle Davidson has been constructing this team mainly through the draft; he is banking on the young guys taking major steps in their development in order for this team to assert themselves back into contention. One of those players that has generated buzz is their third overall draft pick in 2025, Anton Frondell.

Tyler Bertuzzi Impressed with Frondell’s Game

Frondell’s linemate, Tyler Bertuzzi, has been very complementary of Frondell’s game. Bertuzzi had this to say on his observations of Frondell: “What I love the most about him is he’s not scared to get in on the forecheck or chip the puck in and go work for it and get to the dirty areas. I think he’s just the complete package, so that’s what I like about him.”

Frondell has a nice frame for a centerman, coming in at 6’1″ and weighing 198 pounds. He is able to use that size to his advantage by getting himself involved in board battle’s and winning pucks. This is an important trait to have for a center, being able to gain possession of the puck in order to set up his wingers for chances. Frondell has also received praise for his two-way game as a player that can perform well on both ends of the ice.

The Swedish rookie will line up with Bertuzzi and Patrick Kane on the Blackhawks first line heading into their game two matchup versus the Utah Mammoth tonight. This is a great chance for Frondell to show what he can do in the 1C role while the team waits for Connor Bedard to return from injury. The opportunity for Frondell to play with Kane in particular could unlock the next level of his game.

Frondell Could be in Play for the Calder Trophy

There is no doubt that this 2026 NHL rookie class is incredibly deep. There are plenty of viable candidates that could be in a position to win the Calder trophy as the league’s top rookie. Between the Toronto Maple Leafs Gavin McKenna, San Jose Sharks Ivar Stenberg, Philadelphia Flyers Porter Martone, etc… this may be one of the tightest Calder races in some time.

Frondell is expected to feature in that race for Chicago. He impressed in his introduction to the team last season, recording three goals and six assists in 12 games. The learning curve will be steeper for him this season in his first full year in the league. He will be counted on to produce in a top-six role and could be an ideal linemate for Bedard down the road. If the Blackhawks are to improve in a meaningful way this year, they will need youth players like Frondell to step up.