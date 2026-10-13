Canadiens Reportedly Ready to Pay a Premium for Dylan Larkin

The Montreal Canadiens want a second-line center to play behind Nick Suzuki, and Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin appears to be their top target. According to insider Frank Seravalli, the Habs are prepared to pursue him aggressively if the opportunity arises.

Speaking on Frankly Hockey, Seravalli said Montreal has stayed very interested in Larkin and, according to sources, has tried to persuade him to waive his no-trade clause. So far, that has been a non-starter. But Seravalli wonders whether Larkin’s most recent trip to the Bell Centre could change his thinking.

Play

Canadiens Fans Serenade Larkin

After Thursday’s game, Larkin told Sportsnet’s Eric Engels that he never imagined he would say this in his career, but the Montreal crowd is the best atmosphere in hockey, passionate and knowledgeable.

“It was interesting,” he started. “I never would’ve imagined that in this building in my career, but they’re passionate fans. In my opinion, it’s the best atmosphere in hockey, and they’re knowledgeable, and they love their team, and that’s how I read into it. And after a few seconds, it was just back to focusing on the game.”

John Buccigross believes the comments reveal more than Larkin let on in the moment. He noted that he knows Larkin well and that the Red Wings forward is human and that the experience probably stirred something in him as he left the city. Buccigross argued that Larkin might be thinking that Montreal as a home for the next four seasons could be quite the experience for himself as his family. Why wouldn’t he want to give it a try?

In his view, few markets can match Montreal as a place to play, and a player who feels genuinely wanted, as Larkin just did, may reconsider.

How Much Are the Canadiens Willing to Give Up To Get Larkin?

Seravalli suggested American-born Canadiens players could help by explaining what makes living and playing in Montreal so special. Specifically, Cole Caufield and Chris Kreider could get on the phone and sell him on the idea. Larkin could end this saga tomorrow if he added the Canadiens to his list,” one NHL front-office executive to Seravalli earlier in the week.

If Larkin says yes, it becomes a matter of what to trade.

Any deal would be expensive. Seravalli pointed to the package Montreal reportedly offered Columbus for Kirill Marchenko: two NHL forwards, an NHL defenseman, a first-round pick, and a conditional future pick that could become a first. That is five pieces in total. Because Larkin would fill a more pressing need, Seravalli thinks the Canadiens could be willing to sweeten it and pursue him aggressively.

The Hurdles Remain

There are complications. Detroit is a divisional opponent, and Seravalli acknowledged that trading Larkin within the division is likely the last thing the Red Wings want. There’s the trade package itself, and there’s the need to get Larkin to waive his no-trade, which he has yet to do.

Without Larkin’s approval, there is no trade. If the Bell Centre atmosphere and a persuasive sales pitch from his American peers change his mind, Montreal appears ready to make a bold offer.