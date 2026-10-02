Red Wings Legend Raves About What Made Pavel Datsyuk So Special

Detroit Red Wings legend Brett Hull raved about Pavel Datsyuk‘s greatness. Hull highlighted Datsyuk’s skill level and explained what set him apart from his peers. They achieved great success, winning a Stanley Cup during their first season as teammates and linemates.

Hull signed with the Red Wings in 2001 after three seasons with the Dallas Stars, where he won a Stanley Cup. There, Hull was paired with Datsyuk, who was a talented prospect with enormous potential.

Hull still looks back at that time withe Detroit very fondly, especially playing with Datsyuk. He pointed to the Russian’s incredible puck handling to showcase how talented he truly was.

Hull recalled how Datsyuk’s skill level made him confident that they could score every time they were on the ice.

Red Wings Legend Brett Hull Praises Former Teammate Pavel Datsyuk

Red Wings legend Brett Hull heaped praise on Pavel Datsyuk and recalled developing on-ice chemistry with Datsyuk when playing on the same line. Boyd Devereaux and Henrik Zetterberg later split time on the line, which was referred to as the ‘Two Kids and a GOAT’ line.

Hull played with a who’s-who during his career, yet still considers Datsyuk the most skilled player in NHL history.

“[I told Datsyuk], ‘If my hands are free, I’m open.’ There’s no doubt in the world that he is the most skilled player to ever step on the ice,” Hull told Darren McCarty and Joey Kocur on his Ice Guardians Podcast. The things he could do with that puck was incredible. I’d go, ‘Pavel, we could score every shift if we wanted.'”

“But no, he had to beat that guy another three times in the corner. And then finally, someone would just go [put their stick out] and he would step on their stick, and the play would be over. It was [incredible],” Hull said.

Hull Shares Hilarious Exchange He Had With Datsyuk

Hull also shared a hilarious exchange he had with Datsyuk on the bench during a game. He acknowledged that the Russian was later a known for being a practical joker, but revealed Datsyuk was still going through a learning process.

Hull revealed he was once upset about something that happened. However, he made sure to communicate that he was not upset with the Russian forward.

“[I got Datsyuk early], first year. He could barely speak English,” Hull told Darren McCarty and Joey Kocur on his Ice Guardians Podcast. “No [I don’t think he understood more than he let on]. Not when he was there. Like, I’d come back to the bench all [expletive] off and he would look at me and he’d go, ‘Brett mad?’ I’d go, ‘Yes, I’m mad. But not at you. I’m never going to be mad at you.'”