Wendel Clark Reveals Hilarious Reason Ex-Red Wings Enforcer Bob Probert Fought Him

Wendel Clark reflected on fighting former Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert multiple times during their career. He looked back on the hilarious reasoning behind one of those fights, revealing that Probert’s mother was in attendance.

Clark, a former Maple Leafs captain, was a key player for Toronto and contributed offensively in crucial moments. However, he frequently fought the toughest enforcers in the league, earning him even more respect within the hockey community.

Probert, meanwhile, is widely regarded as the toughest enforcer of his era. Like Clark, however, he was also capable of contributing with more than just fighting.

Probert often played on a line with Detroit captain Steve Yzerman. He recorded career highs in goals and scored 20 goals twice. As a result, Probert was more than just an enforcer given what he was capable of doing aside from fighting.

Wendel Clark Recalls Hilarious Exchange Before Fighting Ex-Red Wings Enforcer Bob Probert

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Wendel Clark recalled the hilarious exchange he had with Bob Probert before they fought. The Red Wings played the Maple Leafs in Toronto on a Saturday night.

Clark revealed that Probert, a Windsor, Ontario native, had his mother in attendance and wanted her to see him play and fight in Canada.

“Six to nine times [Probert] and I fought. And I think one time it was two if not three times in his first time he was allowed back in Canada. It was a Saturday night,” Clark told Clearing The Crease. “All of a sudden, he’s playing and it was two or three times in Toronto. And I go, ‘What are we doing?’ He goes, ‘My mom’s at the game. She hasn’t seen me play in Canada?’ Who fights in front of their mother? And Probie, I always put him down as probably your toughest or one of the [toughest].”

Clark Reveals What He Admired About Probert

Clark also revealed what he admired most about Probert. He praised the former Red Wings enforcer for how tough he was, as well as his mental toughness.

The former Maple Leafs captain pointed to Probert’s longevity in the enforcer role as something that set him apart. Clark explained the mental and physical toll that the role takes on a player. He said when Probert played for the Chicago Blackhawks, he gave enforcers the same opportunity that others gave him.

“[Probert was one of the toughest not] because of fighting any one time. At 35, 36, he was still answering the bell for every heavyweight. Every 18, 19, 20 year old coming in,” Clark told Clearing The Crease. “He would do it because he did it when he was a kid. That’s a level of mental toughness.”

He continued:

“At the end of every tough guy’s career, he’s holding on, he’s not fighting. At his first eight years of his career, he is actually really trying to hurt the guy he’s fighting because that guy’s trying to hurt him but at the end, he’s just trying to get four more years of a contract,” he said. “That’s where I give it to Probie. That’s a level of toughness at 35, 36 and there’s some big boys coming in the league now in ’98 through ’02.”