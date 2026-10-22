Dylan Larkin’s New List of 10 Teams Includes Huge Quinn Hughes Twist

Elliotte Friedman noted on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast that Dylan Larkin may have just teased he knows a bit more about Quinn Hughes’ future than anyone else besides Quinn Hughes.

While the NHL insider offered his opinion on the expanded trade list Larkin reportedly submitted to the Detroit Red Wings, many were surprised to learn it included the New Jersey Devils. Perhaps they shouldn’t be.

Larkin Adds the Devils to His Trade List

According to Helene St. James, Larkin has given the Red Wings a list of 10 teams he would accept a trade to: the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche.

The Devils were an unexpected add-on.

However, Friedman wonders if there’s a reason. He noted that a Devils fan reached out to ask whether Dylan Larkin is playing 3D chess now that he’s included New Jersey on his list of 10 teams. Instead of going to Minnesota, where Quinn Hughes currently is, why not go to Jersey, where he will eventually be? “Someone texted me, instead of going to Minnesota (Dylan Larkin), where Hughes is, what if he goes to New Jersey where Hughes is going to go?”

Is Hughes Going to the Devils?

It’s long been rumored that the reason Quinn Hughes hasn’t decided to re-sign with the Minnesota Wild yet is because he wants to head to free agency where he could sign with the Devils. His brothers, Jack and Luke Hughes, both play in New Jersey and are under contract. If Quinn’s priority is to play with them, the money might matter less than going where his family is.

Larkin is about as close to family as it gets. Larkin and Hughes are good friends and there’s a thought out there that the Wild have been chasing Larkin because they believe adding him via trade ups the odds that Hughes will re-sign. That might be true. But, if the Wild can’t get that trade done, could Larkin head to New Jersey, giving Hughes an even greater reason to look at the Devils in free agency?

It would make it much easier for the Devils to get two pieces while only having to part with the trade return for one. So too, the return for Larkin would be much less than the return for Hughes in a trade. New Jersey can just wait until July 1, sign Hughes and have Larkin on the roster already.

It’s not clear what the Devils would have to give up to get Larkin, but if it means they get a top-six center and a franchise changing defenseman as a result, it’s arguably worth it to pay handsomely to get that trade done.