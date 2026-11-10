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New Jersey Devils Could Trade $36 Million Forward for Wild’s Quinn Hughes

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Quinn Hughes
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 24: Quinn Hughes #43 of the Minnesota Wild reacts after a high stick to his face during the second period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on October 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils rattled the NHL after acquiring netminder Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets, but they might have more waves to make.

Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild remains a sought-after trade candidate, and an NHL writer isn’t ruling out a deal with the Devils.

But at what cost?

Devils Have Trade Chip in Luke Evangelista

Luke Evangelista
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 10: Luke Evangelista #77 of the Nashville Predators looks on during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on March 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

While this is rather unlikely compared to other proposals, Spencer Lazary of FanSided highlighted 24-year-old Luke Evangelista as a potential trade chip for New Jersey.

“There are several pieces New Jersey could look at moving, including Arseny Gritsyuk, Luke Evangelista, or even top prospects Anton Silaev and their best goaltending prospect, Mikhail Yegorov,” said Evangelista.

“All four could have value in a potential deal, whether it’s their NHL experience or long-term potential.”

Luke Evangelista
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 26: Luke Evangelista #77 of the Nashville Predators celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period against the Vancouver Canucks in game three of the First Round of the Eastern Conference NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Indeed, Evangelista brings five years of league experience to the ice and, so far this season, owns a 4-6-10 line in 15 games.

Now, he did just sign a contract with New Jersey in September, making such a trade infeasible.

Upon inking the five-year deal, it became clear that he’s part of the Devils’ long-term plans.

Nevertheless, hypothetical scenarios are always worth exploring.

What the Devils Would Get From Hughes

Quinn Hughes
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 09: Quinn Hughes #43 of the Minnesota Wild is recorded by TNT during the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour at City National Arena on September 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If New Jersey wants a blueline upgrade, 27-year-old Hughes is the most promising candidate.

At the time of this writing, he is tied for seventh in the NHL with 26 points. He’s recorded six goals and 20 assists.

His 20 assists tie him for fifth in the league.

Quinn Hughes
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 18: Quinn Hughes #43 of the Minnesota Wild waits for a face off during Game One of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on April 18, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 2026-27 season marks his ninth season playing professional hockey.

He started his career with the Vancouver Canucks after they selected him with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft.

After spending eight complete seasons with the Canucks, the organization shipped him out to Minnesota in exchange for Zeev Buium, a first-round draft pick in 2026, Liam Ohgren and Marco Rossi.

The transaction was solidified on Dec. 12, 2025.

While the Devils await an opportunity to potentially strike a deal, they’re gearing up for a Tuesday night matchup with the Jets at Canada Life Centre.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New Jersey Devils Could Trade $36 Million Forward for Wild’s Quinn Hughes

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