New Jersey Devils Could Trade $36 Million Forward for Wild’s Quinn Hughes

The New Jersey Devils rattled the NHL after acquiring netminder Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets, but they might have more waves to make.

Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild remains a sought-after trade candidate, and an NHL writer isn’t ruling out a deal with the Devils.

But at what cost?

Devils Have Trade Chip in Luke Evangelista

While this is rather unlikely compared to other proposals, Spencer Lazary of FanSided highlighted 24-year-old Luke Evangelista as a potential trade chip for New Jersey.

“There are several pieces New Jersey could look at moving, including Arseny Gritsyuk, Luke Evangelista, or even top prospects Anton Silaev and their best goaltending prospect, Mikhail Yegorov,” said Evangelista.

“All four could have value in a potential deal, whether it’s their NHL experience or long-term potential.”

Indeed, Evangelista brings five years of league experience to the ice and, so far this season, owns a 4-6-10 line in 15 games.

Now, he did just sign a contract with New Jersey in September, making such a trade infeasible.

Upon inking the five-year deal, it became clear that he’s part of the Devils’ long-term plans.

Nevertheless, hypothetical scenarios are always worth exploring.

What the Devils Would Get From Hughes

If New Jersey wants a blueline upgrade, 27-year-old Hughes is the most promising candidate.

At the time of this writing, he is tied for seventh in the NHL with 26 points. He’s recorded six goals and 20 assists.

His 20 assists tie him for fifth in the league.

The 2026-27 season marks his ninth season playing professional hockey.

He started his career with the Vancouver Canucks after they selected him with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft.

After spending eight complete seasons with the Canucks, the organization shipped him out to Minnesota in exchange for Zeev Buium, a first-round draft pick in 2026, Liam Ohgren and Marco Rossi.

The transaction was solidified on Dec. 12, 2025.

While the Devils await an opportunity to potentially strike a deal, they’re gearing up for a Tuesday night matchup with the Jets at Canada Life Centre.