Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck shared his reaction after it was announced that he will not start against the Jets. Tuesday’s game will mark the first time Hellebuyck visits Winnipeg since the blockbuster trade that sent him to New Jersey.

Hellebuyck did not leave on the best terms. He sat out and was suspended by the team while they sought trade offers and received the best possible return.

Devils general manager Sunny Mehta announced that Hellebuyck will not start against the Jets. The news quickly sparked a debate within the hockey community, with many fans voicing their frustration with the decision.

Hellebuyck made it clear that it was not his decision, as he requested to start against his former team.

Devils Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck Reacts to Not Starting Against the Jets

Connor Hellebuyck expressed his disappointment about not being able to start against the Jets.

Hellebuyck revealed that he discussed the decision with management and tried his best to get them to reconsider it. That request was denied.

“I’m disappointed but I understand. Selfishly I want to play but when you’re looking at the team and what’s best for the team, I understand where they’re coming from. I love Winnipeg and playing there again and just facing the music, and seeing the reaction, it’d be nice, but it’s out of my hands,” Hellebuyck told reporters during his post-game media availability.

“I think a lot of that is taken out of my hands, it’s above me. Like I’ve always said, I’ll be ready when my name’s called and this time it’s not,” Hellebuyck said. “We definitely had a conversation and I told [management] my thoughts on it, and they told me theirs. And at the end of the day, I had to listen to them and I could only push so hard. Like I said, I was adamant that I wanted to play, but it is what it is.”

Hellebuyck Shares Honest Take on How He Believes Jets Fans Will React

Hellebuyck also shared his honest thoughts on how he believes Jets fans will react to him not starting for the Devils.

The Devils goaltender is unsure how he will be received in his first return to Winnipeg. However, Hellebuyck noted that he will always look back fondly at his time playing for the Jets.

“I’m not going to project what I think [Jets fans] are going to do and how they’re going to be. I know there’s a pretty sour taste in Winnipeg, I’ve heard that. But, you know, I could only speak to my memories and my cherished moments in the city,” Hellebuyck told reporters.

He continued:

“I’ve loved every part of my career there. However I’m perceived, I’m going to choose love and I’m going to choose to remember all the moments and the community coming together, all the relationships I’ve made and being part of that community, and all the good times that I’ve had there.”