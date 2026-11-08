Devils’ Overtime Winning Streak Features Unbelievable Statistical Twist

The New Jersey Devils have yet to lose in overtime this season, notching another extra-period win on Saturday.

New Jersey has won three straight games in overtime or in a shootout. Counting only overtime (non-shootout) wins, the Devils have won their last three in the extra period 5-4. The first 5-4 overtime win (and second overall OT win) came on Oct. 13 against the Detroit Red Wings.

The last two have come in their previous two matchups against the St. Louis Blues and the New York Islanders. So, it looks like 5-4 is the magic number for the Devils if they plan on winning in the extra period.

New Jersey also won in the extra period in their season opener over the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2. Still, with the 5-4 trend going on in the first 17 games of the season, if the Devils need to bounce back in a game and force overtime, they know what to do.

From a superstitious standpoint: hold opponents to four goals and score four themselves. Then win it in the extra period. That said, the Devils needed a win like the one they got on Saturday over the Islanders.

Despite their thrilling win over the Blues on Thursday, head coach Sheldon Keefe wasn’t happy. It was the second time in as many games the Devils blew a multi-goal lead in the third period, forcing overtime.

The first one came on Nov. 3 against the Edmonton Oilers. New Jersey escaped that one after getting the best of Edmonton in a shootout, winning 4-3.

Devils Score A Much-Needed Come-From-Behind Win In Overtime

Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders was a big one on many fronts. They were already staring down the possibility of a seven-game losing streak against the Isles. Then, it looked like no matter what they did, New York had an answer.

Evan Rodrigues knotted the game 1-1 at the 15:23 mark of the first period, only for Matthew Schaefer to answer back at 17:14. Declan Chisholm scored at 4:42 of the second, but Simon Holmstrom put New York up 3-2 at 5:08.

Victor Eklund’s goal at 11:54 seemingly started to break the game open as the Isles took a 4-2 lead. But Luke Evangelista’s goal at 6:08 in the third period and Dougie Hamilton’s game-tying power-play goal at 13:42 saved New Jersey. Meanwhile, the Islanders stalled.

The third-period comeback showed that the Devils didn’t melt in the final frame. Following two straight subpar third periods, that definitely seemed to be the trend. The overtime goal that involved the Hughes Brothers linking up sealed the deal.

Jack Hughes Extended New Jersey’s Winning Streak Of Four Goals Or More

Another milestone for the Devils? They have scored four or more goals (counting shootouts) in each of their past five wins. 10 of their 12 wins have also come with the Devils scoring four or more goals, driving home how high-octane this team has been through the first 20 percent of the season.

Hughes also extended the Devils’ overall winning streak, which sits at four games. Overall, the Devils are heating up. If they keep up this consistent play, they will be in for some epic showdowns against the league-leading Carolina Hurricanes later this season.

Given the way New Jersey has handled itself in overtime, they are proving to be among the toughest teams to beat in the NHL.