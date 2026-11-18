The New Jersey Devils are about to enter a fiery captain vs. captain matchup later tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.

Nico Hischier and Nick Suzuki will go head-to-head at the Prudential Center — two premier captains in one high-stakes Eastern Conference meeting.

Ahead of puck drop, Hischier shared his thoughts with the media. Here’s where he stands.

Devils’ Nico Hischier Reveals Candid Thoughts

As reported by Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com, Hischier is prepared to take on the responsibility.

“I view it as part of my game I want to play, and I take that as my job that game, and it contributes to the team,” he said, per Morreale. “I obviously take pride in that. If you’re able to shut down a good line, then you give your team a chance to win a hockey game.”

Suzuki’s 17 points rank third in Montreal right now. Ahead of tonight’s clash, he owns an 8-9-17 line across 15 games.

As impactful as Hischier is on the ice, he doesn’t wince at the idea of his teammates taking the lead.

“I know I can score goals,” he added. “I know I can help the team offensively too, but I’m probably not going to be a guy that gets 100 points. For me, it’s totally OK in certain games to step back a bit and take care of our own end.”

Going against Suzuki will present a significant challenge for Hischier, but historically speaking, Hischier isn’t one to shy away.

Hischier’s Journey Through the National Hockey League

As one of the NHL’s most productive two-way centers, Hischier’s value in New Jersey is simply irreplaceable.

The 2026-27 season marks his 10th professional campaign, and his 10th with the Devils.

New Jersey selected him with the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft.

Now in his age-27 season, he’s cemented himself as an indispensable contributor, resulting in his highly touted captaincy as of February 2021. He is the 12th captain in franchise history.

At the time of this writing, he’s registered a 9-5-14 performance through 21 games this season.

For reference, he finished his 2025-26 campaign with a 28-38-66 line in 82 games.

Puck drop for the long-awaited Hischier-Suzuki faceoff between New Jersey and Montreal is on the board for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.