Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils are absolutely crushing it on the recruiting trail.

Their latest win comes with a victory over specifically involved foes North Carolina and UConn, both of whom were also going after Matija Lukic.

But on Tuesday, Lukic chose to commit to Duke, according to Rivals.

NEWS: Serbian wing Matija Lukić has committed to Duke, source told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-foot-9 international prospect chose the Blue Devils over North Carolina, UConn, and others. First by @DraftExpress. https://t.co/eFVcHWGSFz pic.twitter.com/qZtM5zoU97 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 17, 2026

It continues to build up a stacked Duke Class of 2027, and it seems the Blue Devils can’t be stopped from getting the players they want.

Here’s what you need to know about Lukic.

Who is Matija Lukic?

Lukic is a 6-foot-9 forward out of Serbia.

Rivals calls him “one of the top international prospects in the 2027 class.”

His offer list also included UNC, UConn, North Carolina State and Boston College.

Rivals shared this blurb about Lukic, who is pictured atop this article with Vlade Divac after the Basketball Without Borders Next Up Camp:

“At the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, Matija Lukić averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists for the Serbian national team, helping lead them to their first-ever silver medal. He also earned MVP honors at the FIBA Basketball Without Borders Next Up camp in Istanbul. The 17-year-old currently plays professionally for Spanish club Casademont Zaragoza.”

Lukic joins a loaded ’27 class for Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

Duke’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Lukic is the fourth Duke commitment in the Class of 2027.

He joins Asa Montgomery, Kager Knueppel and Luke Paul, who are all ranked by Rivals as top-25 recruits in the country.

The Athletic’s Brendan Marks also reported on X that Duke continues to be after No. 1 recruit Beckham Black.

All of Lukic, Asa Montgomery and Luke Paul should compete to start for Duke next season. And yes, the Blue Devils remain in pursuit of No. 1 recruit Beckham Black, too, although it's starting to become a crowded recruiting class for Jon Scheyer. Good problem to have, though! https://t.co/ClkfSnHOWu — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) November 17, 2026

As long as Duke keeps winning like this in recruiting, the Blue Devils should keep racking up lots of wins on the court, too.