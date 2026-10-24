Devils’ Nico Hischier Breaks Silence on Connor Hellebuyck Addition

The New Jersey Devils weren’t thought to be Connor Hellebuyck‘s most likely landing spot, yet here we are.

Following the significant acquisition, his new teammates have been weighing in on the news.

Forward Nico Hischier has also shared his thoughts.

Devils’ Nico Hischier Shares Honest Thoughts on Hellebuyck

Per team reporter Amanda Stein, Hischier stated, “We’ve got a great goalie coming in here, he definitely doesn’t need an introduction! We know what he can bring to the team (…) we’re excited to have Helle in here, and everyone knows what he’s capable of and can help our group.”

Bringing Hellebuyck aboard is undoubtedly a massive upgrade for the Devils — one that could ultimately cement the organization in postseason contention.

As for Hischier, he is currently ranked fifth in points among New Jersey right now.

So far this season, he’s skated in 11 games and has registered a 5-2-7 performance.

Looking at the team’s stat leaders, he is also ranked second in goals behind Arseny Gritsyuk (six) and 10th in assists.

Snapshot of Hellebuyck’s NHL Career

If there’s any player who can push the Devils further up in the standings, it’s this 33-year-old netminder.

He’s now in his 11th NHL season, but his entire career has been spent with the Winnipeg Jets.

Heading to New Jersey is a monumental change for the veteran goalie.

He has yet to appear in a game this season, but during his 2025-26 campaign, he appeared in 57 games, starting each one.

That year, he logged a 2.86 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

Hellebuyck owns a career 2.58 GAA with a .916 SV%.

New Jersey is 7-4-0 overall in the Metropolitan Division.

They’re trailing the Carolina Hurricanes (8-2-2) and the New York Rangers (7-4-1) in first and second place, respectively.

The Devils are now riding a three-game winning streak after their latest 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Their next clash is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET against the Dallas Stars.

This will be an away game for New Jersey at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, giving the Stars an immediate advantage.

Dallas is ranked third in the Central Division at 6-3-1 overall, but since the groundbreaking Hellebuyck trade, the Devils appear to have ample motivation and confidence.