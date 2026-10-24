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Devils’ Nico Hischier Breaks Silence on Connor Hellebuyck Addition

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Connor Hellebuyck
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 19: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets tends goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden on March 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins won 6-1. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils weren’t thought to be Connor Hellebuyck‘s most likely landing spot, yet here we are.

Following the significant acquisition, his new teammates have been weighing in on the news.

Forward Nico Hischier has also shared his thoughts.

Devils’ Nico Hischier Shares Honest Thoughts on Hellebuyck

Nico Hischier
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 02: Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils reacts during the third period against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center on April 02, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The New Jersey Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 7-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Per team reporter Amanda Stein, Hischier stated, “We’ve got a great goalie coming in here, he definitely doesn’t need an introduction! We know what he can bring to the team (…) we’re excited to have Helle in here, and everyone knows what he’s capable of and can help our group.”

Bringing Hellebuyck aboard is undoubtedly a massive upgrade for the Devils — one that could ultimately cement the organization in postseason contention.

As for Hischier, he is currently ranked fifth in points among New Jersey right now.

So far this season, he’s skated in 11 games and has registered a 5-2-7 performance.

Nico Hischier
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 20: Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the Dallas Stars at Prudential Center on January 20, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Looking at the team’s stat leaders, he is also ranked second in goals behind Arseny Gritsyuk (six) and 10th in assists.

Snapshot of Hellebuyck’s NHL Career

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyWINNIPEG, CANADA – FEBRUARY 4: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets tracks the puck in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at Canada Life Centre on February 4, 2026 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

If there’s any player who can push the Devils further up in the standings, it’s this 33-year-old netminder.

He’s now in his 11th NHL season, but his entire career has been spent with the Winnipeg Jets.

Heading to New Jersey is a monumental change for the veteran goalie.

He has yet to appear in a game this season, but during his 2025-26 campaign, he appeared in 57 games, starting each one.

That year, he logged a 2.86 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

Hellebuyck owns a career 2.58 GAA with a .916 SV%.

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 19: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets warms up prior to a game against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on March 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

New Jersey is 7-4-0 overall in the Metropolitan Division.

They’re trailing the Carolina Hurricanes (8-2-2) and the New York Rangers (7-4-1) in first and second place, respectively.

The Devils are now riding a three-game winning streak after their latest 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Their next clash is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET against the Dallas Stars.

This will be an away game for New Jersey at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, giving the Stars an immediate advantage.

Dallas is ranked third in the Central Division at 6-3-1 overall, but since the groundbreaking Hellebuyck trade, the Devils appear to have ample motivation and confidence.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Devils’ Nico Hischier Breaks Silence on Connor Hellebuyck Addition

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