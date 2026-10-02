New York Rangers Urged to Part Ways with $52.15 Million Forward

The National Hockey League season is in full swing, as just about every team in the league has played at least one game as of Friday, October 2.

The trade rumors are swirling loudly, and while the season may need to play out a bit further before final decisions can be made about players, that hasn’t stopped the speculation from happening.

In a recent rumors piece for Bleacher Report, writer Lyle Richardson curated a big board of NHL trade candidates, and a New York Rangers forward, Alexis Lafreniere, is featured.

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Alexis Lafreniere Once Again Subject of Trade Rumors

Once again, Rangers’ forward Alexis Lafreniere finds himself as the subject of trade rumors.

Richardson recently listed Lafreniere on his top-15 big board of trade candidates: