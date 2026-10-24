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New York Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Montreal Canadiens Star Goaltender

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Mike Sullivan
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 29: New York Rangers manager Mike Sullivan looks on from the bench, coaching his 1000th NHL game, during the Boston Bruins season home opener at TD Garden on September 29, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Rangers 3-0. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers still need help behind the crease after Igor Shesterkin’s injury.

They were never true front-runners to acquire Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets, but they still need a boost in the net.

The Montreal Canadiens could have what they need.

Rangers Could Land Canadiens’ Sam Montembeault

Sam Montembeault
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 23: Sam Montembeault #35 of the Montreal Canadiens reacts after allowing a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period in Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

According to Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report, 29-year-old Sam Montembeault would be a good fit for the Rangers.

Now, acquiring him would require New York to spend some cash, but it wouldn’t be anything astronomical compared to other players — approximately $3.15 million per season.

“One name that could be available and make sense: Montreal’s Sam Montembeault,” Gretz proposed. “The Canadiens have two young goalies that they really like, Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, who should be the future, while Montembeault is in the final year of his contract and likely the odd man out. He has had some really good seasons in the past and could be a solid veteran to accompany Garand for this season.”

Montembeault is now in his seventh year playing in the NHL, with five of those years having been spent with the Canadiens.

He played his first two seasons with the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers selected him with the No. 16 pick in the third round of the 2015 NHL draft.

Samuel Montembeault
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: Samuel Montembeault #35 of the Montréal Canadiens tends goal during the second period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on March 06, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 25 games, starting 23.

He logged a 3.43 goals-against average with an .872 save percentage.

Montembeault owns a career 3.23 GAA with an .896 SV% through 231 games.

In his age-29 season, he brings veteran experience that should entice New York, but he still has enough young energy on the ice.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Montreal Canadiens Star Goaltender

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