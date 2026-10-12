Rangers’ Mike Sullivan Urges Players To Seize Opportunity Amid Igor Shesterkin Injury

The New York Rangers were faced with uncertainty after Igor Shesterkin’s injury prognosis came into play.

Losing a veteran netminder this early in the season is far from ideal, but it also presents unique opportunities for other players to take center stage.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, now is the time to capitalize on them.

Mike Sullivan Calls on Rangers To Step Up After Shesterkin’s Injury

As reported by Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, Sullivan spoke with the media following New York’s 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

“We got dealt tough news with Shesty, and everybody feels that, without a doubt,” he said. “We feel for Shesty, first and foremost, because we know how much he cares about playing and loves to play and being part of the team and all of those things. And then he happens to be arguably our very best player, and so that’s a tough blow to the group. But once again, you can only control the things that are within your power, and our players are well aware of that. We had that discussion, and I think there’s a maturity to this group. I think these guys, they haven’t lost any level of enthusiasm.”

He added, “I think they believe in the team game that we’re trying to build here, and I think we will continue to compete. At the end of the day, that’s our challenge, and that’s the discussion we had. Expectations don’t change. It’s next-man-up mentality, and it’s going to provide opportunities for others. Take advantage of it.”

Before Shesterkin’s injury, he appeared in five games and registered a 1.79 goals-against average with a .927 save percentage.

He owns a career 2.51 GAA with a .917 SV%.

Dylan Garand, 24, is perhaps the primary goaltender in question. He’s young and in the midst of his rookie season, but with Shesterkin sidelined, it’s rather clear that he’s expected to fill those shoes.

Where Do Things Stand for the Rangers?

At 5-2 overall, New York is second in the Metropolitan Division. They trail the Carolina Hurricanes (5-1-1).

The Rangers are ranked third in the NHL, while the Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights (5-1) lead first and second, respectively.

New York is gearing up for a clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7:15 p.m. ET.

This is another home game for the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The organization experienced significant obstacles early in its 2026-27 campaign, but this doesn’t have to leave the Rangers plagued.