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Rangers’ Mike Sullivan Urges Players To Seize Opportunity Amid Igor Shesterkin Injury

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers in action during the game against the Utah Mammoth at Madison Square Garden on October 04, 2026 in New York City. The Rangers won 4-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers were faced with uncertainty after Igor Shesterkin’s injury prognosis came into play.

Losing a veteran netminder this early in the season is far from ideal, but it also presents unique opportunities for other players to take center stage.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, now is the time to capitalize on them.

Mike Sullivan Calls on Rangers To Step Up After Shesterkin’s Injury

Mike Sullivan
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers handles bench duties during the game against the New Jersey Devils in preseason action at the Prudential Center on September 21, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As reported by Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, Sullivan spoke with the media following New York’s 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

“We got dealt tough news with Shesty, and everybody feels that, without a doubt,” he said. “We feel for Shesty, first and foremost, because we know how much he cares about playing and loves to play and being part of the team and all of those things. And then he happens to be arguably our very best player, and so that’s a tough blow to the group. But once again, you can only control the things that are within your power, and our players are well aware of that. We had that discussion, and I think there’s a maturity to this group. I think these guys, they haven’t lost any level of enthusiasm.”

He added, “I think they believe in the team game that we’re trying to build here, and I think we will continue to compete. At the end of the day, that’s our challenge, and that’s the discussion we had. Expectations don’t change. It’s next-man-up mentality, and it’s going to provide opportunities for others. Take advantage of it.”

Before Shesterkin’s injury, he appeared in five games and registered a 1.79 goals-against average with a .927 save percentage.

He owns a career 2.51 GAA with a .917 SV%.

Dylan Garand, 24, is perhaps the primary goaltender in question. He’s young and in the midst of his rookie season, but with Shesterkin sidelined, it’s rather clear that he’s expected to fill those shoes.

Where Do Things Stand for the Rangers?

Mike Sullivan
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Rangers manager Mike Sullivan looks on from the bench, coaching his 1000th NHL game, during the Boston Bruins season home opener at TD Garden on September 29, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Rangers 3-0. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

At 5-2 overall, New York is second in the Metropolitan Division. They trail the Carolina Hurricanes (5-1-1).

The Rangers are ranked third in the NHL, while the Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights (5-1) lead first and second, respectively.

New York is gearing up for a clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7:15 p.m. ET.

This is another home game for the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The organization experienced significant obstacles early in its 2026-27 campaign, but this doesn’t have to leave the Rangers plagued.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Rangers’ Mike Sullivan Urges Players To Seize Opportunity Amid Igor Shesterkin Injury

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