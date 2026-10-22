Brady Tkachuk Responds To Senators Fans Who Booed Him In Ottawa

Florida Panthers winger Brady Tkachuk made his long-awaited return to Ottawa, likely knowing the reception wasn’t going to be friendly.

And it wasn’t. Boos rained down on Tkachuk during his return to the Canadian Tire Centre. They intensified as the night went on and the Senators won the first of what will be many battles.

But Tkachuk took it all in stride. Per the Associated Press via CompuServe Sports, Tkachuk said, “It was good. Shows the passion that they have. One chapter closed and like I said, just an exciting new chapter that we’re living in, so it was nice being a part of this passionate fan base.”

It was going to be a heated early-season battle regardless, even without the looming Tkachuk storyline. Both the Panthers and Senators were deadlocked with 12 points coming into the game. The winner would find itself tied for second place with the Tampa Bay Lightning heading into Thursday.

Still, Tkachuk made his presence known in the 5-1 loss.

Brady Tkachuk Made His Mark In Return To Ottawa Amidst Fan Backlash

At the 10-minute mark of the first period, Tkachuk scored a power-play goal, which gave the Panthers their first and only lead of the night. Seth Jones found Matthew Tkachuk near the right circle. Matthew collected the puck and saw Brady down low.

Despite Matthew’s pass getting deflected, Brady still managed to get it onto his stick. He then drilled it past goaltender Linus Ullmark to give Florida the 1-0 lead. Tkachuk gave Senators fans another reason to boo him after that one.

For a second, it looked as though Brady had a revenge game going on. But five unanswered goals later, Brady and the Panthers skated away, asking themselves what went wrong in what was one of their worst performances of the season.

Still, this could be the start of a season-long feud, given the way things are playing out in the Atlantic Division.

Tkachuk May Find Himself In The Center Of A Heated Battle

The Panthers and Senators will face off three more times this season. Games 2 and 3 will occur in Florida on Nov. 25 and Jan. 18. But Brady Tkachuk will return to Ottawa again on Mar. 18, and that game could carry serious implications if both teams find themselves battling for a top-three spot in the Atlantic.

Many claim that playoff hockey occurs when the puck drops during the back half of April. But after the trade deadline on Mar. 1, 2027, those games will get more intense. It will also give Brady another chance to beat his old team at their home arena.

As the season progresses, keep a close eye on the NHL Standings. Should the Panthers and Senators stay within a few points of one another all year long — and if the Atlantic Division as a whole stays competitive — every single matchup between these two teams will be intense.

Brady, considering the ongoing drama surrounding his trade out of Ottawa, will be a fixture. It could also lead to an intense rivalry between the two clubs.