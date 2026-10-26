Flyers Lose $25.5 Million Veteran For Several Weeks Due To Injury

It was not a good start to the season for the Philadelphia Flyers, who got off to the worst start in franchise history before a modest three-game winning streak thanks to victories over the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, and divisional rival Buffalo Sabres.

That winning streak was ended by a recent 5-4 setback against the Anaheim Ducks, the team that the Flyers attempted to poach Leo Carlsson from with a record-breaking offer sheet.

Ahead of Philadelphia’s matchup on Tuesday against another divisional rival in the Columbus Blue Jackets, they’ve announced a discouraging injury setback.

The Philadelphia Flyers Have Lost Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainein To Injury

The Flyers announced on social media on Monday that veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with an injury.

“Injury update: Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper-body) is expected to be out approximately two weeks,” the Flyers reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The responses began rolling in, many of them of a sarcastic nature considering his injury history.

One fan said, “lol sure glad we didn’t trade him last year when he was magically healthy for more than a week lmao.”

“This guy….should have been traded 11 times already,” said another fan.

Taking aim at GM Daniel Briere, this fan said, “Kudos to the GM sitting on his hands and not dealing this guy the numerous times he should have. Good job.”

Another fan wrote, “Okay. Legitimately. As soon as this guy is cleared to play. The Flyers should bubble wrap him, chain him to his bed until they’ve made a trade. It’s absolutely ridiculous how fragile this guy is. He’s like a Faberge Egg.”

Finally, this fan said, “The organization should’ve traded him a year ago when they had the chance. Instead, they foolishly held out thinking that they’d get a first round pick in return. Sigh.”

So far this year, the Finnish-born Ristolainen has been limited to four games, in which he has one goal and no assists.

Rasmus Ristolainen Is In The Last Year Of His Contract

Ristolainen entered the NHL after the Buffalo Sabres selected him eighth overall in the 2013 draft. He spent his first eight seasons with Buffalo before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021 for defenseman Robert Hagg and draft picks, including a first-rounder that year and a second-round selection in 2023.

Ristolainen signed a five-year extension with Philadelphia in March 2022 and is now playing out the final season of that deal, which carries a $5.1 million salary-cap hit.

Through 824 regular-season games, Ristolainen has recorded 58 goals and 261 assists. He has also appeared in 10 playoff games, all coming this past spring, with one goal and four assists.