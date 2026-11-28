Matvei Michkov was asked a simple question Saturday: Is he still happy being a Flyer? His answer was anything but a firm yes.

“Good questions too. I right now in Flyers. But yes.”

The “right now” stands out, and so does the head-down, snickering body language shift before he pauses to say, “But yes.” Michkov’s English is still a work in progress, so it’s fair to wonder how much was lost in translation. But amid another big controversy early in his career, the answer will be read as a hint.

How It Got Here

Michkov was scratched for Friday’s matinee after an altercation with a teammate on Wednesday in Washington. The team felt he was the aggressor, and sources described the scene as “intense.” It was the second incident in about two weeks, following the bench argument with Nick Seeler in Vancouver on Nov. 9.

After that, chairman Dan Hilferty, president of hockey operations Keith Jones, and GM Daniel Briere flew to Edmonton to try to calm the waters. They warned that the next incident would bring significant discipline. Two weeks later, the Flyers cited an “internal team matter” for the scratch and put Michkov back in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Islanders.

Head coach Rick Tocchet neither confirmed nor denied the reports. “We’ve dealt with this. It’s over with. We’ve moved on,” he said, calling the decision to play Michkov “my decision.” On Saturday, he added that teammates go through things all the time. Emotional players aren’t a bad thing and Michkov is still part of the group.

Michkov’s Own Words Suggest He’s Not Really Beloved

Asked why he was scratched, Michkov deflected: “Yeah, good questions. But I think this question is not for me. My work, this is hard work and (I) play on (the) team. I’m so hungry for wins. Good game last game (by the Flyers), (a) win. I want (to) play.”

He didn’t address the altercation. He said he wants to play, and when asked whether he wants to stay, he said he’s a Flyer “right now.”

Kevin Weekes previously reported that Michkov would likely prefer a fresh start elsewhere. The organization pushed back hard, and Briere called out the report. Michkov’s answer doesn’t confirm it, but it doesn’t shut it down either.

Tocchet continues to play this off like it’s not a big deal. Clearly it’s become one. Michkov was publicly criticized for his conditioning last season, then reported to camp in the best shape of his career and still saw inconsistent ice time. His minutes dropped to a season-low 12 against the Capitals days before the Washington incident. He has one goal on the season.

So Now What?

A player who wanted to stay would likely have said so plainly. Michkov didn’t, and the Flyers’ habit of treating each new development as old news isn’t going to change that.

His reputation has taken a hit, but a 21-year-old with his talent will draw interest. If this is where the relationship is headed, the Flyers are better off finding out what the market looks like than waiting for the next blowup.