The Philadelphia Flyers recently experienced a dramatic situation when forward Matvei Michkov was designated a healthy scratch in their recent win over the lowly Vancouver Canucks on home ice.

According to the Flyers, it was an “internal” matter, and it had been dealt with; per additional reports, Michkov had allegedly gotten into an altercation with one of his teammates.

But now, for Saturday evening’s contest at home against the visiting New York Islanders, Michkov has once again been designated a healthy scratch at the last minute.

Philadelphia Flyers Suddenly Announce Matvei Michkov Has Been Scratched Vs. Islanders

The Flyers announced less than an hour before their opening faceoff against the visiting New York Islanders that Michkov would not be playing; however, they’ve labeled his absence as due to an illness rather than any kind of disciplinary action.

“Lineup update: Flyers forward Matvei Michkov (illness) is unavailable for tonight’s matchup with the Islanders,” the Flyers wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far this season, Michkov has appeared in 27 games, and has scored 11 goals with nine assists.

The Flyers Say That They Have Dealt With The Situation

In the wake of the controversy surrounding the forward, the Flyers said that they’ve dealt with the situation.

“We’ve dealt with this, it’s over with,” said head coach Rick Tocchet. “Like I said, we’ve moved on. Matvei’s playing tonight, it was my decision. He’s a good player and we need him. We’re moving on from it. That’s the best I can give you guys.”

He continued:

“Matvei’s an emotional guy, that’s why he’s a good player,” Tocchet said. “He gets involved, in front of the net, when he scores goals. I was an emotional player. We’re all emotional. You deal with it and you go from there. We all learn from it. … He’s a young player, too. We have a lot of young players.”

For Michkov, he said something similar.

“I think everybody is emotional, not just me,” Michkov said. “Emotional, this is good. We play hockey, hockey is emotional every time. Maybe sit on the seat and play PlayStation, not emotional. But hockey every time is emotional.”