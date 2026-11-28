The Philadelphia Flyers garnered plenty of controversy on Friday when it was announced prior to their contest against the Vancouver Canucks that forward Matvei Michkov was going to be designated a healthy scratch.

Michkov was scratched because of a reported altercation with one of his teammates, though it was also reported that he would be back in the lineup for Saturday’s game.

Now, longtime Flyers nemesis Brad Marchand, who played the majority of his career with the Boston Bruins before being dealt to the Florida Panthers, is ripping Michkov by calling him a bad teammate.

Longtime Philadelphia Flyers Nemesis Brad Marchand Rips Forward Matvei Michkov

Not long after Michkov was made a healthy scratch by the Flyers for a reported altercation with one of his teammates, current Panthers forward Brad Marchand weighed in by calling the Russian-born forward a bad teammate in a now-deleted comment.

“Buddy this kids known to be the worst team mate in the league no one wants him there,” Marchand reportedly wrote.

Flyers Offer Measured Response To Matvei Michkov’s Scratch

Travis Konecny was asked if he still feels that Michkov is a vital part of the rebuild process, and he offered a somewhat measured response.

“Yeah, he’s a good player, right? He’s a player that has a knack for playing around the net and putting pucks to the net, and that’s something you can’t teach,” he said. “It’s a hard question. Obviously, I think that I don’t know what to say as of right now on this whole situation. We found out (Michkov was scratched) before the game, and that’s all I have. I haven’t changed my opinion on anything future-wise, other than he was scratched. Other guys have been scratched before. It doesn’t change a whole lot, as far as I’m concerned right now.”

As far as Flyers captain Sean Couturier is concerned, he wanted to keep his focus on the club’s win over the Canucks.

“Listen, we just won a big game,” Couturier said. “How about we talk about this big win and how we responded (to Wednesday’s loss in Washington)? It’s something that’s I guess getting resolved internally. I’m not going to comment any more.”