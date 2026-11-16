Flyers Hit Embarrassing Special Teams Low in Loss to Oilers

The Philadelphia Flyers struggled in a blowout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on their home ice. One reason? Special teams were nonexistent.

Philadelphia finished an inexcusable 0-for-8 on the power play in their 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Sunday. Their power play heading into Sunday’s matchup was never great, clocking in at 19.40 percent across 22 games.

Still, with eight chances, one would think they would have converted at least one, if not two. Doing so would have made it a much more interesting matchup on Sunday.

What was incredibly frustrating? Philadelphia clawed back from a 3-0 deficit, with goals from Cole Knuble and Noah Cates at 12:13 and 17:12 in the second period.

Philadelphia had four power-play opportunities following Cates’ goal. One came at 18:42 of the second, when Evan Bouchard got caught holding Owen Tippett’s stick. The other three came at 2:31, 7:00, and 13:54 of the third period — each after Leon Draisaitl’s goal at the 1:07 mark.

Imagine if Philadelphia converted in the third. One conversion at least would have put them in a one-goal deficit. Two? The game would have been something out of a thriller novel toward the end.

Contrast Between The Flyers And Oilers Was Striking

Edmonton is the most high-octane team in the NHL, with Connor McDavid (53 points) enjoying the best season so far in the history of the 21st century. But that doesn’t excuse Philadelphia going 0-for-8 on the power play while their penalty kill went 1-for-3.

Philadelphia outshot Edmonton 36 to 20 throughout the contest. They also outshot the Oilers in each of the game’s three periods. The Flyers gained a ton of momentum before the third frame, and they outshot the Oilers 14-to-5 in the final period. But they couldn’t convert.

Worse, Draisaitl scored an unassisted goal at 1:07 in the third to make Philadelphia’s comeback efforts that much tougher. At that point, it was 4-2, and Philadelphia at least had a slim shot to bounce back after failing on their power plays if they scored twice with the net empty.

But again, circle back to the failed power-play opportunities. That was the dagger in Philadelphia’s game on Sunday.

Philadelphia Continues Losing Games In The Worst Ways

The Flyers let the Oilers sweep the season series on Sunday night. This came four days after losing to Edmonton in overtime.

Philadelphia has lost plenty of games this season in overtime or a shootout — six to be exact. They have lost plenty more by a goal.

As for some of those multi-goal losses that look like blowouts, even? They could have been much, much closer if the Flyers simply converted when they had chances.

That was the case on Sunday, and it’s why they skated away from their home arena with a three-goal loss. One can take as many shots as they want at the net. But if they can’t convert those shots into goals, they will lose every single time.

The Flyers came into Sunday’s game averaging roughly 24.0 shots per contest. If there is good news, it is that they found ways to take more chances. But everybody will look back at their inexcusable 0-for-8 mark on the power play and say, “That simply cannot happen.”

It is time for Philadelphia to start capitalizing when they are given chances. That should be the goal heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Buffalo Sabres.