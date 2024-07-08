Analyst Calls Maple Leafs Offseason Moves ‘Not Ideal’

NHL analyst Jonas Siegel of The Athletic wasn’t a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs offseason moves.

The Maple Leafs entered the offseason with plenty of intrigue after Toronto was eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs again. However, the Maple Leafs haven’t made any significant moves to their core.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares had been the subject of trade rumors, but neither have been moved. Instead, Toronto has added Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson on defense, while signing Anthony Stolarz to form their goalie tandem, but the Maple Leafs haven’t added any forwards, which is why Siegel is critical of the moves Toronto has made so far.

“While there are reasons to be skeptical of the age and contracts of both players, Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are both upgrades to the Leafs defense. Tanev especially gives the Leafs the kind of elite defender they’ve badly missed since Jake Muzzin’s career came to an end. Ekman-Larsson adds a puck-moving element, though it took a four-year deal to bring the soon-to-be 33-year-old to Toronto. Not ideal,” Siegel wrote in his article.

“Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll can combine to bring the Leafs stability in goal, and the forward group has gotten weaker with the departure of Tyler Bertuzzi. And yet again, the Leafs appear set to bring back the same core that’s failed repeatedly in the playoffs,” Siegel added.

Toronto not adding anyone to their forward group is surprising as the Maple Leafs struggled to score in the playoffs. But, general manager Brad Treliving opted to focus on defense in the first wave of free agency and run back the same core.

Treliving Happy With Additions to Maple Leafs Defense

Treliving and the Maple Leafs front office focused on improving their defense in free agency, and they did just that.

Toronto inked Tanev to a six-year deal, and then when free agency opened signed Ekman-Larsson who just won a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers to a four-year deal.

The Maple Leafs currently have nine defensemen under contract and Treliving says that gives the team options.

Play

“I’d rather have too many than not enough. When I look at the defense now, it’s got a good blend. It certainly gives the coaching staff options,” Treliving said to the media on July 1.

Although many fans and analysts were critical of the lack of moves for forwards, Treliving reminded everyone that there are still over two months left on free agency.

“We don’t play till October. Happy with what transpired today. But it’s Day One, so we’ll continue to chip away,” Treliving said. “We’ve got lots of summer left.”

Treliving Won’t Address Marner’s Contract

The biggest trade chip Toronto has is Mitch Marner who’s entering the final year of his deal.

Marner had been the subject of trade rumors, but he still hasn’t been moved and some insiders believe he will now remain with the Maple Leafs. After the first day of free agency, Treliving wouldn’t give an update on him.

“No update on Mitch,” Treliving said. “As I’ve said, I’m not going to do play-by-play. Mitch is a great player. We’re lucky to have him.”

Marner recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 games last season.