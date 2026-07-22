Bruce Boudreau shared his honest thoughts on Auston Matthews‘ leadership and pinpointed what he must change. Boudreau spoke candidly about the Toronto Maple Leafs captain and said he believes Matthews needs to make his teammates better.

Matthews will enter the 2026-27 NHL season under even greater pressure to perform. His season ended early following a knee-on-knee collision with Radko Gudas. He finished with 27 goals and 26 assists for 53 points in 60 games, well below his potential.

After a disappointing 2025-26 season marked by injuries and uncertainty surrounding his future, Matthews now has a fresh start.

The Maple Leafs made several key signings and trades while also selecting Gavin McKenna with the 1st overall pick. Matthews will have a strong supporting cast around him, as the Leafs aim to be a legitimate contender.

Bruce Boudreau Pinpoints What Auston Matthews Must Change for Maple Leafs Success

Bruce Boudreau did not hold back and made it known that Auston Matthews must make his teammates better. Boudreau, who coached several superstar players including Alexander Ovechkin, stressed the importance of a franchise player elevating those around him.

The former NHL head coach pointed to Matthews playing without Mitch Marner as a linemate. Boudreau said that the Leafs captain must prove that he can be successful without relying on elite teammates to elevate his game.

“You look at the great ones, they always make the players that they play with play better. And it shouldn’t be the other way around. I think if [Matthews] is healthy and he’s got a great outlook of ‘I want to be a Leaf and I want to make this team better,’ then he’ll be good,” Boudreau told Leafs Morning Take. “If he’s not in that frame of mind, then I think he’ll mull around in mediocrity. And mediocrity to him is anything less than 40 goals.”

He continued:

“I don’t want to say Mitch Marner made him. Mitch Marner helped him be better because it was a great combination, but he’s gotta be able to do it without Mitch to prove to me that he’s a great, great hockey player,” he said. “I think he is. When I was coaching against him, I was astounded.”

Boudreau Identifies Free Agent Who Would be a Great Fit with Matthews on Leafs’ Top Line

Boudreau also shared his thoughts on the current free agent market and identified a player he believes would fit well alongside Matthews.

While the Leafs made strong additions, Boudreau named Patrick Kane as a player the organization should target. Kane remains capable of producing offensively and would bring valuable Stanley Cup experience.

“I don’t know if the Leafs are done [making moves],” Boudreau told Leafs Morning Take. “I think Patrick Kane could be a complementary piece to [Matthews]. He’s such a great passer and I think that would help.”

He continued:

“The only thing that worries me about Patrick Kane, as a hockey player, everything is fine even though he’s aged and all of those things. But it’s the Leaf market, would they expect too much? Would it be too much on him, a player as great as he is to come in to Toronto’s fold?”