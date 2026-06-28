The Toronto Maple Leafs were busy at the 2026 NHL Draft and appear to have fast-tracked its rebuild. Toronto was fortunate to win the draft lottery, earning the 1st overall selection. General manager John Chayka also acquired additional picks through trades at the draft.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Maple Leafs after the end of their lackluster 2025-26 season. Craig Berube was relieved of his duties as head coach, following Brad Treliving’s firing in March.

Now, Chayka and Mats Sundin are set to begin their first free agency period at the helm following a busy NHL Draft. The Leafs selected 10 players, including Gavin McKenna, whom they selected 1st overall.

Toronto Maple Leafs: All Selections Made at 2026 NHL Draft

Check out who the Toronto Maple Leafs selected at the 2026 NHL Draft and 2025-26 stats below:

Round Player Previous Team Stats 1 Gavin McKenna Penn State University (NCAA) 35 GP | 15G | 36A | 51PTS 2 Alexander Bilecki Kitchener Rangers (OHL) 66GP | 9G | 20A | 29PTS 3 Ethan MacKenzie Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) 59GP | 22G | 36A | 58PTS 3 Zach Olsen Saskatoon Blades (WHL) 57GP | 18G | 16A | 34PTS 3 Mans Gudmundsson Farjestads Jr. (Swe-Jr) 35GP | 1G | 24A | 25PTS 3 Jusso Ainasto Jokerit U20 (U20 SM-sarja) 14 GP | 3.28 GAA | .892 SV% 4 Patriks Plumins Zemgale (Latvia) 16 GP | 1.50 GAA | .927 SV% 5 Cooper Williams Saskatoon Blades (WHL) 66 GP | 23 G | 34 A | 57 PTS 6 Yaroslav Fedoseyev Chelyabinsk Belye Medvedi (Rus-MHL) Chelyabinsk Chelmet (Rus-VHL) Chelyabinsk Traktor (KHL) 24 GP | 2 G | 11 A | 13 PTS 25 GP | 1 G | 5 A | 6 PTS 9 GP | 1 G | 1 pT 6 Brody Pepoy Saginaw Spirit (OHL) 67 GP | 16 G | 13 A | 29 PTS

Each selection will be invited to the Maple Leafs’ upcoming rookie camp. There, management and scouts will get a better idea of where each player is at in his development.

Additionally, the players will get a chance to experience a professional environment for the first time. This is an important next step in their hockey careers. They will find out what they need to improve upon before returning to their respective junior teams.

High Hopes for Leafs 1st Overall Selection

While the Leafs have long-term plans for its other draft selections, the team certainly has high hopes for McKenna.

McKenna, 18, is expected to be on the Leafs’ opening night roster in October. Head coach Jim Hiller will likely ease him into the lineup rather than immediately pairing him with Auston Matthews.

McKenna is coming off a strong NCAA season, during which he became the first Penn State player to win a Big Ten scoring title. What makes that achievement even more impressive is that he did so as a freshman.

The 18-year-old’s best game came against Ohio State, where he finished with eight points.

McKenna is regarded for his playmaking ability, which makes him a natural fit on a line with Matthews or William Nylander.

After Mitch Marner‘s departure last season, the Leafs were unable to replace the offensive production they lost. That left a noticeable void in the lineup.

Given McKenna’s skill set, the Leafs could have another offensive threat in their lineup, particularly on the power play.