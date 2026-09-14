Darren Raddysh Opens Up Maple Leafs Move: ‘Not Sure It’s Sunk In’

Darren Raddysh opened up about signing with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. Raddysh expressed excitement about his move to Toronto and revealed that it still feels surreal.

The Maple Leafs acquired Raddysh through a sign-and-trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning prior to the 2026 NHL Draft. Toronto capitalized on the opportunity to acquire the defenseman early rather than trying to sign him when free agency opened.

Raddysh grew up in Toronto and was a Leafs supporter, making his move a full-circle homecoming. However, he admitted that he is focusing on the team and himself at the moment.

Darren Raddysh Excited to Join the Toronto Maple Leafs

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Darren Raddysh is excited about the next chapter of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, calling it a dream come true. The Leafs defenseman said his family and friends are also excited to see him in a Leafs uniform, and he is eager to begin the season.

“I’m not sure it’s sunk in yet. I think once I play that first game and get on the ice, I think it’ll sink in a little bit. But for now, just trying to enjoy this and enjoy being in Toronto, and just trying to do my thing here,” Raddysh told reporters at the Leafs & Legends Charity Golf Classic.

“I’m just looking forward to playing here. I’ve grew up here and it’s always been a dream of mine to play here. So, just to be here and to experience it, I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “Yeah, [I received] a lot of ticket requests. I’ve had to dial back on that a little bit, but it’s been good. Everyone in my family and all my friends are really excited for this, so it’ll be good.”

Raddysh Explains What it is Like to Join a New Team

Raddysh also explained what it has been like for him to join a new team. He was a part of Tampa’s organization, both with the Lightning and its AHL affiliate, since 2021.

Now, Raddysh, 30, joins a Leafs roster that is coming off a disappointing 2025-26 NHL season. He will be relied upon to be a difference-maker, particularly on the powerplay.

Raddysh is not only joining a Leafs roster under those circumstances, but Toronto is also an Original Six franchise with a passionate fanbase. Still, the defenseman is taking it one day at a time.

Although Raddysh is familiar with some of his teammates, particularly Nick Paul, whom he played with in Tampa, it will take time to build chemistry.

“The guys have been great, they’ve been welcoming,” Raddysh told reporters at the Leafs & Legends Charity Golf Classic.

“I’m not too sure [what the key is to everybody coming together]. I think, just trying to get to know each other, get to know your teammates as best as possible,” he said. “We’ve had a few [things] here and there where we’re doing that, getting to know each other and just got to get on the ice and get practicing. Trying to do what we do and try and do it as best as possible.”