Insider Mentions 4 Maple Leafs Players as Trade Candidates

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already traded Timothy Liljegren and they may not be done.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Toronto will likely move more players due to the upcoming roster crunch. With Connor Dewar and Jani Hakanpaa set to return from injury, the insider believes the Maple Leafs would look to move four players.

“Leafs GM Brad Treliving is believed to still be engaged in trade discussions with other teams while also weighing his options via the waiver wire,” he wrote. “Blueliners Conor Timmins and Matt Benning, acquired from the Sharks in the Liljegren trade, are both candidates to be moved or sent down to the AHL, should they clear waivers, in an attempt to free up additional space.

“Up front, Calle Jarnkork, currently on LTIR, generated some trade interest early on in the season and pre-season, while Nick Robertson is still on the trade block and available if Treliving secures the right return. The Maple Leafs appear to have options, but what direction management takes remains to be seen,” he added.

Robertson and Benning’s name have come up in trade talks. But, Timmins and Janrkrok’s names are new and a bit surprising. Timmins has solidified himself as an everyday player for Toronto, but the insider believes Hakanpaa will take his spot.

Maple Leafs’ Benning Comments on Trade Rumors

The Maple Leafs acquired Benning as part of the return for Liljegren.

Benning is a veteran defenseman who doesn’t have a clear path to a roster spot. With that, his name has come up in trade rumors but he isn’t paying attention to it.

“That’s your guys’ job,” Benning said. “I don’t really look into that. Whatever comes, comes. [I’ve] got to make it hard on decision-making to keep me here. If I get an opportunity to get in and do well with it, that’s all I can control.”

Benning has yet to skate in a game for the Maple Leafs since being acquired. This season, he skated in 7 games with the San Jose Sharks but didn’t record a point. In his NHL career, he’s skated in 464 games recording 17 goals and 85 assists for 102 points.

Hakanpaa & Dewar Close to Returning

Hakanpaa and Dewar are both currently in the AHL on a conditioning stint as both look to return from injuries.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Hakanpaa said to the Toronto Star about him playing in the AHL. “It was a great feeling being back out there. Even just getting ready for a game felt really good. It was unreal. That was a big milestone for me… I’ve just been over the moon with playing a game. I’ll be honest with you, I was smiling all day yesterday, just having that feeling inside of me.”

Hakanpaa signed a one-year $1.47 million deal with the Maple Leafs in the offseason. He had some knee issues which delayed the contract being signed, but he is closing in on a return. He can replace Timmins on the Maple Leafs’ third-pairing.

Dewar, meanwhile, would be on Toronto’s fourth line when he returns. He also played in the AHL on the conditioning stint and could be up in the next week with Hakanpaa.