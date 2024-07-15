Analyst Urges Lightning to Sign Former Maple Leafs Defenseman

NHL analyst Michael Derosa believes the Tampa Bay Lightning should sign former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano.

Giordano became a free agent on July 1 and has yet to sign with a team. The 40-year-old was the oldest player in the NHL last season, but he has said he wants to play in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Although Giordano still has yet to sign, Derosa, of The Hockey News, wrote that he’d be a good fit for the Lightning.

“When looking at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s roster, it is fair to argue that they could use one more veteran defenseman. With their current cap situation, they are not in a position to make a major splash on their blueline, but they could look to add another bottom-pairing guy before the start of the season. When looking at the free agents who are still available to be signed, one player who should immediately grab their attention is Mark Giordano,” Derosa wrote.

“Giordano, 40, wants to continue his playing career, but at this juncture, he remains unsigned. Since free agency started two weeks ago, Giordano will likely need to settle for a cheap one-year deal, and the Lightning can give him that,” Derosa added.

Derosa believes Giordano can add some more experience to the blueline that saw Mikhail Sergachev get traded away to Utah.

Giordano skated in 46 games with the Maple Leafs last season recording 3 goals and 6 assists for 9 points.

Analyst Details Giordano’s Fit With Lightning

Although Giordano is turning 41 in October, the veteran defenseman still proved he can be a viable NHL player last season.

Even though Giordano is not the Norris-winning defenseman that he was in 2019, he still can be a sixth or seventh defenseman in the NHL. Derosa also believes Giordano can be a solid defensive player and penalty killer for Tampa Bay.

“When looking at a potential spot for Giordano in the Lightning’s lineup, he would be a clear option for their bottom pairing. In addition, the former Norris Trophy winner would give them another player who can work on the penalty kill,” Derosa wrote.

Tampa Bay’s penalty kill did rank fifth in the NHL last season at 83.3%, but Derosa thinks there still could be some need for improvement by signing Giordano.

Currently, the Lightning have seven defensemen in the NHL, Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak, J.J. Moser, Nick Perbix, Darren Raddysh, and Emil Lilleberg so whether or not Tampa Bay has any interest in Giordano is uncertain.

Former Maple Leafs Giordano Wants to Continue Playing

Ahead of NHL free agency on July 1, Giordano’s agent Rich Winter spoke to the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran and said his client plans on playing again next season.

“Mark has made the decision that he’s playing for a few more years,” Winter said to the Toronto Star. “He feels very confident. He’s been talking to a lot of people who tell him: Don’t quit until they make you… He clearly wants to play.”

Currently, it’s uncertain if Giordano has any contract offers on the table, but the hope for the 40-year-old is he can sign with an NHL team soon.

Giordano has been in the NHL since the 2005-06 season as he has played with the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken, and the Maple Leafs.