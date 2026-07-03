Maple Leafs Ensure McKenna Can Play in 2026-27

The Toronto Maple Leafs took care of a major piece of business on Friday. The club inked first-overall pick Gavin McKenna to a three-year entry-level deal (ELC).

PuckPedia reported the deal at $1.075 million, the maximum allowed by the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The contract is a mere formality as there was no question that McKenna would sign with Toronto. The deal, nevertheless, ensures that the Leafs’ top prospect can play next season. The deal, furthermore, ensures that the 18-year-old will not be returning to the NCAA next season.

As such, two paths remain for the Yukon native: The NHL or AHL. It’s unlikely McKenna would play for the Marlies next season. That’s why it’s the NHL or bust.

Unlike other first-overall picks, the Maple Leafs won’t need McKenna to step into a type of savior role this upcoming season. If anything, the organization can shelter him in a similar way to the New York Islanders did with Matthew Schaefer this past season.

The Islanders mostly kept Schaefer, a defenseman, in a third-pairing role at the beginning of the season. The team gradually upped his playing time and responsibility to match his ceiling.

The Maple Leafs will be doing something similar with the former Penn State standout. Toronto will likely land McKenna in the second line. Playing with a veteran center like John Tavares should provide the rookie with plenty of cover.

That would certainly be the wisest move, considering how overwhelming it can be for a young player to step into the NHL and be asked to produce right away.

Maple Leafs Now Officially Over the Cap

An interesting side note is that the Maple Leafs are now officially over the cap. After free-agent signings, the club is now $127K over the cap. It’s worth noting that the situation does not include McKenna’s cap hit.

That’s not an issue during the offseason. The rules state that teams can go over the cap y 10% during the summer. Teams must be cap-compliant ahead of the first game of the season.

As such, fitting McKenna’s cap hit shouldn’t be an issue.

It’s worth noting that the Leafs’ current cap situation includes Max Domi’s $3.75 million cap hit. Should Domi land on LTIR, as most are expecting, the savings should offset Friday’s signing.

There may be some questions about when Domi returns to the ice. At that point, the Maple Leafs may need to move someone out just to fit everyone under the cap.

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McKenna Can’t Return to NCAA

Another interesting footnote about McKenna’s ELC with the Maple Leafs: Toronto’s top prospect can’t return to the NCAA.

The rules state that once an NCAA student athlete signs a professional contract, be it NHL or AHL, they cannot return to the NCAA.

As such, there is no going back to Penn State for Mr. McKenna. While playing in the AHL is a possibility, that’s doubtful.

The Maple Leafs will want to keep McKenna in the NHL as long as possible. Unless there’s something truly worthwhile keeping him from hitting NHL ice, Leafs fans will be seeing their newest star in the fall.

The only question right now is what number he’ll be wearing.