Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators (Oct. 3) Betting Odds

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators add another chapter to the Battle of Ontario tonight. The Ontario rivals meet for the first time this season tonight at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Tonight’s game adds another layer to the rivalry. Beloved former Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson is now on the Maple Leafs’ coaching staff, which was shocking for both fanbases.

Toronto has already played two games, going 1-1. The Leafs are coming off a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

Ottawa, meanwhile, will play their first game of the 2026-27 NHL season. The Senators had an eventful offseason, which saw former captain Brady Tkachuk traded to the Florida Panthers.

Surprisingly, oddsmakers are not favoring either side to win and consider the game a pick’em.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators Betting Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook‘s latest odds, both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators enter tonight’s game as even-money. The Maple Leafs and Senators are both listed at -110 to win on the moneyline.

A $20 wager on either team to win will return a total payout of $38.18. That is quite a nice return on bettors looking to wager on the outcome.

Oddsmakers are also not expecting a high scoring game. The total goals prop is set at 6.5 goals. Under 6.5 goals is favored at -134, while the over is listed at +110.

Another market that could attract attention from bettors is the spread. That line is set at 1.5.

The Senators are listed at -265 on the 1.5-point spread, while the Leafs are listed at +210 on the -1.5-point spread.

For bettors interested in wagering on the anytime goalscorer, there are also appealing odds. Leafs captain Auston Matthews is favored to score his first goal of the season.

Matthews has yet to score, but oddsmakers are confident that he gets on the scoresheet tonight.

Although he dealt with injuries last season, the Leafs captain still finished with 27 goals in 60 games. Now that he is healthy, it could only be a matter of time before he regains his goalscoring form.

Meanwhile, Tim Stutzle has the next best odds to score anytime for the Senators, listed at +180.

Stutzle finished last season with 34 goals, his best total since the 2022-23 season when he scored 39 goals. The German star will aim to build off that and have another strong season for Ottawa.

Will Leafs Rookie Gavin McKenna Score His First NHL Goal Against the Senators?

Gavin McKenna will attract plenty of attention from fans and rightfully so. The Leafs rookie, who was selected 1st overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, is still searching for his first NHL goal.

McKenna is listed at +290 to score anytime against the Senators tonight. A $20 wager on McKenna to score his milestone first NHL goal will return a total payout of $78.

If successful, McKenna could follow in Matthews’ footsteps. The Leafs captain, who also was selected 1st overall in the draft, scored four goals in his first game against the Senators.