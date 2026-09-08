Canucks GM Expected to Land Young Budding Star Soon

The Vancouver Canucks are unlikely to sign another unrestricted free agent this summer. So far, new General manager Ryan Johnson has opted to make mostly minor additions to his roster. Paul Cotter, Brendan Gallagher, and Luke Schenn have been the most prominent signings of the offseason. The latter two veterans are 34 and 36, respectively.

While Vancouver has been linked to other UFAs, including former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting, this now seems unlikely. The Athletic’s Thomas Drance is reporting that the Canucks are more likely to target the waiver wire. Because they had the worst record in the NHL last season, Vancouver currently has first dibs on picking up a waived player.

“While Vancouver has a shallow roster and isn’t closing the door on adding another tryout player or kicking tires on the free-agent market, the sense is the Canucks are more excited about the options on the waiver wire than they are in the late-summer bargain bin,” writes Drance. “The waiver wire appears to be a higher-priority consideration for the Canucks.”

As Drance reports, Johnson described having the top place in waiver priority as “a great opportunity.” The Vancouver Canucks general manager even proclaimed that the team will be ready to “add something in any position” as other NHL teams begin to name official rosters. Because Vancouver is not expected to make the playoffs this season, giving young players a chance to prove themselves makes sense.

Vancouver Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Eyeing Young Players in Multiple Positions

The Vancouver Canucks should be able to grab some talented players on the waiver wire. Interestingly, Drance recently linked the club to New York Rangers goalie Dylan Garand and Maple Leafs defenseman William Villeneuve. Starting Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko is dealing with injury issues and may not be ready to start the season. Because of this, Garand would be a logical target.

Villeneuve, on the other hand, is rated highly in Toronto, but the Maple Leafs have a plethora of right-handed blueliners. The 24-year-old defenseman’s availability to the Vancouver Canucks will likely hinge on Chris Tanev’s health. The veteran recently told the Toronto Star that he is still waiting on doctor clearance to ramp up his rehabilitation. Nevertheless, both the player and Toronto believe he should be good to go for training camp.

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman also just named several budding stars likely to hit the waiver wire soon. Garand and Villeneuve did not make the list, but Ivan Miroshnichenko did. The Washington Capitals forward has impressed with the AHL’s Hershey Bears. In fact, he has 76 points in his last 94 games with the club. If the Vancouver Canucks want to add a young forward, the Russian may just be their best bet.

Vancouver GM Still Listening on Trade Offers

While the Vancouver Canucks are more likely to add to their roster via the waiver wire, they could still also make a trade or two. As the GM, Johnson has stated that “you never stop listening, or talking, to teams.” If a trade makes sense for the future of the club, the exec will make a deal.

Johnson and the Canucks recently tied down one of the top blueliners, Zeev Buium, to an eight-year, $75 million extension as well. The move was widely met with praise. The club is now being urged to make a similar deal with young forward Liam Ohgren next.