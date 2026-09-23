Vegas Golden Knights’ Trade Pitch Could Acquire Bruins’ $19 Million Center

The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a tight 2-1 preseason victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Ahead of their next clash, the Golden Knights have been swirling in trade rumors.

According to an NHL insider, a Boston Bruins center could find his new home with Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights Could Acquire $19 Million Center

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently unveiled his top six landing spots for Pavel Zacha.

If his suggestions become reality, 29-year-old Zacha could find his way to the Golden Knights.

His primary reasoning is William Karlsson’s injury history — Vegas “could pursue an experienced top-six center like Pavel Zacha” to fill any potential gaps.

Richardson added, “Zacha could comfortably fill that second-line center role for the Golden Knights. He could also drop into the third-line role if Tomas Hertl were moved up, or move to the wing if necessary.”

During Zacha’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 78 games and scored 30 goals with 35 assists for 65 points.

This will mark his fifth consecutive season in Boston.

Previously, he spent seven seasons with the New Jersey Devils but was shipped to the Bruins in exchange for Erik Haula in July 2022.

Now, several projections show Zacha regressing this year.

In fact, sportswriter Greg Wyshynski of ESPN noted, “Boston has several scoring forwards who could be primed for regression this season, but chief among them is Zacha.”

While Zacha could very well be approaching a dip in performance, he still has plenty of fuel left in the tank.

Bringing a proven track record to the ice, if a window of opportunity opens for Vegas to acquire Zacha, making a splash would be worth their time.

Where Do the Vegas Golden Knights Stand Right Now?

The Golden Knights kicked off their preseason on Saturday, Sept. 19, with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas then followed up with a 2-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Their next matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m. against the Utah Mammoth.

For reference, the Mammoth clinched a 6-3 victory in their Sept. 22 game against the Kings.

Vegas’ regular season will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at home at T-Mobile Arena.

With new head coach Ryan Craig on board, they’re entering uncharted territory, yet there’s still plenty of hope surrounding the franchise.

To the surprise of many, the Golden Knights reached the highly touted Stanley Cup Final last year.

Perhaps they can return to their previous spot this time around, but take it just one step further and clinch the 2026-27 title.