Montreal Canadiens’ Trade Proposal Could Acquire Bruins’ $19 Million Veteran

The Montreal Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators in their preseason clash.

With preseason well underway, trade rumors are heating up.

Despite Montreal already signing significant names, they are still caught up in rumors.

According to one NHL insider, they are a top landing spot for a Boston Bruins veteran.

Montreal Canadiens Named Landing Spot for $19 Million Star

According to Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report, 29-year-old star Pavel Zacha would be a good fit for the Canadiens.

“… Montréal could make a pitch if Zacha becomes available,” Richardson explained. “The Canadiens could part with a first-rounder as part of the return if he’s willing to sign a reasonable extension. They can also draw on the considerable depth of their promising young roster players and prospects as trade bait.”

Of course, acquiring Zacha would require the right price, and Richardson notes that “his UFA eligibility next July could limit what they would offer the Bruins in a trade.”

Zacha is now approaching his 12th season in the NHL, and his fifth in Boston.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 78 games and scored 30 goals with 35 assists for 65 points.

This was a noticeable improvement from his 2024-25 season when he recorded 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points. He appeared in 82 games that year.

Considering the rivalry between the Bruins and the Canadiens, shipping Zacha out to Montreal would undoubtedly rattle the NHL. But it wouldn’t be impossible, either.

The Canadiens need depth—Zacha can provide this, and would add durability to the mix.

Per Nick Goss of NBC Boston, general manager Don Sweeney recently stated, “Ongoing communication with Pav’s representative and good dialogue. Have not found a landing spot, but we know the importance of Pav to our hockey club, and we would like to be able to have him come back. So, we’ll continue to talk. … Pav is a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish as an organization.”

A shiny return package would be needed if he does ship out, as Zacha’s potential departure would leave a massive hole in Boston’s lineup.

Where Do the Montreal Canadiens Currently Stand?

Leading up to the preseason, Montreal didn’t hesitate to make waves by signing Chris Kreider, Zachary Bolduc, Alex Newhook and Arber Xhekaj.

The high level of activity left many fans feeling optimistic about the Canadiens’ 2026-27 campaign.

Although it’s only preseason, they’ve already defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3 and 4-1) and the Senators (3-2).

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Montreal will enter another game against Ottawa at Centre Bell.

The clash will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

As the Canadiens look to make another deep run in the postseason, perhaps they will find Zacha to be their answer.