Winnipeg Jets’ Defense Makes Immediate Impact in Season-Opening Loss

TThe Winnipeg Jets started their 2026-27 campaign with a loss, but the blue line showed up and kept things interesting.

Dylan DeMelo got things rolling for the Jets when he drilled a slap shot past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman at the 4:52 mark. Late in the second period with the game tied 2-2, Mario Ferraro brought fans to their feet when he scored on a wrister at the 19:52 mark.

Winnipeg created chaos around Swayman as Adam Lowry found Ferraro, who found twine in his Jets debut. It would have been the game-winning goal if it wasn’t for Elias Lindholm getting one past netminder Stuart Skinner at the 18:22 mark of the third period to force overtime, which Boston won thanks to JJ Peterka’s goal at 3:21.

While it was a frustrating loss for the Jets, it’s hard not to get optimistic about the blueliners showing up and making this a game.

DeMelo, Ferraro Helped The Winnipeg Jets Keep The Season Opener Close

Heading into Friday night’s loss, DeMelo had just 23 career goals in 718 games played. It’s rare to see him pitching in with the scoring, as he’s historically a defensive defenseman.

Ferraro is in the same boat. He scored a career-high seven goals with the San Jose Sharks in 2025-26 and has never had over 23 points in a season. Ferraro is also known for his physical play and tendency to block shots, posting triple digits in both categories since 2021-22.

Still, when the forwards are struggling through a rough night, it is good to see a couple of unlikely heroes take charge. But DeMelo and Ferraro weren’t the only two defensemen who made an impact for the Jets.

Josh Morrissey showed up in a big way, ending the game with 25:37 of ice time and recording four shots on goal. If the Jets get consistent production from their blue line, Morrissey will be a major part of it. He finished 2025-26 with 55 points, 14 goals, and a solid 9.6 shooting percentage.

Don’t Count Out The Jets Forwards

While Kyle Connor was the only forward to score for Winnipeg, he was their most dominant player. Connor ended the game with two points and a goal, with nine shots on goal.

Adam Lowry also quietly enjoyed a good game, with two assists to start off the 84-game slate. While Mark Scheifele is once again chasing franchise records, he was almost a nonfactor in the season opener. Scheifele skated for 22:36, but failed to record a single shot and ended the evening with a minus-1.

Scheifele, who is flying under the radar in the trade rumor mill, needs only a handful of goals, assists, and points to take the all-time lead in all three categories. If he returns to form starting in Game 2 against the Detroit Red Wings, he’ll provide a major boost to Winnipeg’s scoring.

While it wasn’t the ideal way to open the season, getting help from the blue line shows the Jets can score from different areas on the ice when needed. That is an encouraging sign for a team that ended 2025-26 with just 229 goals scored. We’ll see if Winnipeg gets it together in the matinee on Sunday against Detroit.