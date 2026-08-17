These Oklahoma City Thunder Standouts Have Most to Prove in 2026-27

The Oklahoma City Thunder own expectations higher than virtually anyone in the NBA heading into the 2026-27 season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren comprise what is arguably the best “big three” in the league. Mark Daigneault is a championship-winning head coach. The Thunder are also going to be a deep team on paper once again.

For all of the battle-tested players that the Thunder have, who has the most to prove this season?

Thunder Field Several Contenders for “Most to Prove”

Perhaps the most obvious candidate in this sect is fourth-year guard Cason Wallace. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes believes this to be the case – and for good reason.

Wallace is positioning to have a bigger role this season in lieu of Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe playing elsewhere in 2026-27. The Kentucky product is experiencing a multi-year dip in scoring efficiency, but has picked up elsewhere. Crafted NBA marks Wallace in the 90th percentile or greater in multiple key defensive categories. He also profiles as an above-average passer and put forward a career-best box plus-minus in 2025-26.

Wallace’s pressure rests in two-fold. He must take a step forward offensively to receive a substantial contract when entering restricted free agency. He must also take a step forward to ensure Oklahoma City remains a championship favorite.

Jared McCain is another clear candidate for this mantle. The 16th overall pick in the 2024 draft experienced a resurgence over the second half of the year in Oklahoma City. The 22 year old is now posturing to receive an even more substantial role, and to prove that the star-studded rookie season he put together isn’t a blip on the radar. His statistical profile (Crafted NBA) points to an above-average player on both ends of the floor, but he must display this over a larger sample.

Ajay Mitchell is in the same boat. The Belgian guard is entering his third season in the league and will soon be due a new contract as a second-round selection. The pining for minutes between Wallace, McCain, and Mitchell will be something to watch, although Mitchell is more of a point guard compared to the others.

Established Thunder Stars Face Pressure Too

Gilgeous-Alexander is facing minimal pressure after winning back-to-back MVP awards. This isn’t the case for Williams and Holmgren.

Williams must come back strong after missing 49 games a season ago due to a myriad of injuries. The two-way star has to prove that his upward trajectory is ongoing and not a thing of the past. The 25-year old is in a position to make this a reality, but he must return to the three-point shooter he was previously.

Holmgren put together one of the most disastrous elimination game performances in recent memory in May. The fourth-year forward is not only facing pressure to improve offensively and to avoid injury, he is also going to need to prove that he is part of the Thunder’s future.

The flexibility that general manager Sam Presti has afforded will serve him well in the near future. Williams and Holmgren falling short of expectation allows the elite executive to explore trades that will keep the Thunder right in contention – if he so chooses.