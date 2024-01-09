Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Hero Cut, Free to Sign With Playoff Team

A former Philadelphia Eagles running back is officially a free agent.

Corey Clement, who is best known for his 100-yard receiving game in the team’s Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots, has been released by the Arizona Cardinals. That means the former Eagles back is free to sign with a playoff team before the postseason starts.

Via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

“The Cardinals are releasing veteran RB Corey Clement from the practice squad today, per source, giving him a chance to join a playoff team that needs depth,” writes Pelissero.

Corey Clement Led Eagles in Receiving Yards in Super Bowl

The 29-year-old Clement spent four seasons with Philadelphia — 2017 through 2020 — as a reserve back who saw sizable playing time during his first two seasons. In fact, Clement appeared in all 16 games during his rookie season, playing 23% of the offensive snaps in 2017 and 32% of the offensive snaps during the 2018 season.

However, Clement will always be best known for his key role in the team’s Super Bowl 41-33 win over the Patriots at the conclusion of the 2017 season. Clement not only led all Eagles receivers with four receptions for 100 receiving yards and one touchdown, he took the snap for the team’s infamous Philly Special on fourth-and-goal that resulted in a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles.

His best season to date remains his rookie year in 2017, when he ran for 321 rushing yards and four touchdowns with 10 receptions for 123 receiving yards and two touchdowns. During his four seasons in Philadelphia, Clement posted 163 carries for 655 rushing yards and seven touchdowns along with 48 receptions for 423 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Corey Clement Has Played for Number of Teams Since Leaving Eagles

Since departing Philadelphia during the 2021 offseason, Clement signed with the New York Giants before he was released prior to the start of the season. Clement then landed with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2021 season, appearing in all 17 games while seeing the majority of his playing time on special teams. Clement appeared in 61% of the special teams snaps during that season.

Clement racked up a total of 33 carries for 140 rushing yards and six receptions for 29 receiving yards and one touchdown during his lone season in Dallas.

Since then, Clement has spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals, appearing in a total of 12 games while starting a Week 18 game for an injured James Conner during the 2022 season. Clement ran eight times for 23 yards and a touchdown along with three receptions for 25 receiving yards in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Eagles were certainly banged up at the running back position in Week 18 with starter D’Andre Swift missing the game due to injury, it’s unlikely Philadelphia adds their former Super Bowl hero. The Eagles are already stacked with depth at the running back position, with Kenneth Gainwell seeing a good share of the carries and Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny rounding out the depth chart.

In fact, Penny — who had served as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting running back in the past — appeared in just three regular season games during his first season in Philadelphia, carrying a total of just 11 times for 33 yards with just 31 offensive snaps.

Long story short, barring an injury in the playoffs, Philadelphia is unlikely to re-sign Clement. The Eagles have too many viable running backs on the roster as is.