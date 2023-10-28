Eagles Urged to Add Playmaker for Jalen Hurts Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles may still make a move or two before the NFL’s trade deadline hits, and one analyst believes they should make a play for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chris Moore.

The Eagles just added veteran wide receiver Julio Jones on October 17. They also traded for former Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard after that.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report thinks Eagles general manager Howie Roseman should pick up the phone and give Titans GM Ran Carthon a ring.

“After trading for Kevin Byard, the Philadelphia Eagles are over the salary cap. General manager Howie Roseman will presumably get his team in financial order soon enough, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him clear enough space for another budget move or two,” Knox wrote on October 27, adding:

“Philadelphia should see if the Tennessee Titans are willing to part with any more players, specifically wide receiver and impending free agent Chris Moore.”

What Would a Trade for Chris Moore Cost the Philadelphia Eagles?

Titans WR Chris Moore with the RIDICULOUS catch! pic.twitter.com/tSKnnC0wqH — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 24, 2023

Moore, 30, was a fourth-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens out of Cincinnati in 2016. He played five seasons with the Ravens before landing in Houston, where he spent two years with the Texans. The Titans inked him to a one-year deal this offseason.

Considering his minimal use so far in Tennessee, Moore might be amenable to heading to Philly. There’s room for a WR3 upgrade, with Olamide Zaccheaus currently filling that role. Zaccheaus currently has four catches for 74 yards (18.5 yards per catch) and a touchdown.

Moore, who has missed a game this year with a concussion, would give the team another vertical threat. His numbers are similar to those of Zaccheaus, however. In six games (two starts), the Titans WR has five catches for 140 yards (28.0 yards per catch).

Last season with the Texans, Moore had a career year, finishing with 48 catches for 548 yards (11.4 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. Considering Zaccheaus had 40 catches for 533 yards (13.3 yards per catch) and three TDs in 2022, would feel like a bit of a lateral move for Philly.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Moore would come with a very affordable contract, though.

“The Eagles recently added Julio Jones to their practice squad, but their search for a third wideout should continue. Moore’s $1.2 million base salary makes him a viable budget target,” Knox noted.

Julio Jones Playing Role of Sage Vet in Eagles WRs Room

The recent addition of Jones doesn’t necessarily mean the Eagles won’t add more receivers.

Jones was signed to Philadelphia’s practice squad and elevated to the active roster Week 7. He caught one pass on one target for three yards in the Eagles, 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

While the 34-year-old Jones hasn’t done much on the field yet, his veteran presence has already helped fellow wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

“From the vet standpoint, I was the oldest vet in the room,” Brown, 26, said about Jones, per CBS Sports. “But now that you have someone here that’s a Hall of Fame receiver, he can really just tell you anything and everything. They’re gonna believe him more than me! He’s seen it all. If you don’t listen to him, you’re stupid. I’m just gonna call it what it is.”

While Philly has a solid group of WRs already, adding another veteran might not be a bad idea. It’s also quite possible Roseman isn’t done. We’ll see what happens, but don’t be surprised if another move is made soon.