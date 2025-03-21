Pistons vs. Oklahoma City to Air on ESPN

In another major game shift, the Detroit Pistons matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2nd will now be aired on ESPN.

The Pistons vs. Thunder Matchup is also being moved from it’s 8 PM slot to a primetime showing, with tip off happening at 9:30 PM. Both the Pistons and the NBA leading Thunder are getting national attention, and a platform like ESPN is a must watch for the teams.

The last faceoff between the two gained attention for questionable officiating, with five technical fouls being called on the Pistons in one quarter, which swung the game in OKC’s favor. In a rematch at Oklahoma City, both teams have the opportunity to showcase their best brand of basketball before the NBA Playoffs just weeks later.

The 39-31 Pistons are quickly becoming one of the NBA’s fan favorites on League Pass, with their fast-paced and physical brand of basketball, led by guard Cade Cunningham. The young Pistons have had the number one defense since the start of 2025, and utilize high energy players like Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren to wear down opposing offenses.

The Thunder are a legitimate title favorite. The 57-12 team recently took over the best record in the NBA and are steamrolling opponents by almost 13 points per game. Led by likely MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are top five in both offense and defense and use their two way dominance to disrupt and overwhelm opponents.

After their explosive previous meeting, both the Pistons and Thunder will leave everything on the court against each other. The up and coming Pistons are looking to get their win back and make a statement against the title favorite, and the Thunder are looking to show why they’re the favorites coming out of the West. These two teams, with pride on the line, are bringing a must see match to prime time on ESPN.

While the game is just under two weeks away, look for both the Pistons and Thunder to stay hot along the way. The Pistons will next face the Dallas Mavericks on the road, and the Thunder will look to continue their winning ways against the Charlotte Hornets. Both games are tonight, on March 21st.