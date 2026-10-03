Adam Copeland Gets Candid on Headlining MLP Northern Rising in Emotional Video – WATCH

Adam Copeland opened up about headlining MLP Northern Rising tonight and wrestling at a historic venue. Copeland faces former TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin in the main event. The AEW star spoke candidly about his journey in professional wrestling as he fulfills a lifelong dream.

Copeland will wrestle at Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly Maple Leaf Gardens, for the first time ever. The Canadian wrestling legend used to watch events at the venue, which sparked his interest in getting into the industry.

Watch the opening video for MLP Northern Rising below:

Adam Copeland Reveals Why Headlining MLP Northern Rising is Important to Him

Adam Copeland revealed why headlining tonight’s MLP Northern Rising is so important to him. The opening video featured childhood photos of Copeland and his late mother, his tag team partner Christian Cage, and Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Additionally, footage of some of the legends who wrestled at the venue was included in the video package.

Copeland opened up about the ups and downs of his legendary career and being allowed to do things he once thought were impossible.

One of those bucket list items was wrestling at the famous Maple Leaf Gardens. The historic venue hosted several pro wrestling events and served as the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Now, Copeland is excited to fulfill his dream and is grateful to give back to Canadian pro wrestling.

“When you’re a kid, you don’t think about how long the road is going to be. You just know where you want it to take you. For me, that road always led here. Maple Leaf Gardens. I sat in those seats. I’ve watched my heroes walk through that curtain and somewhere along the way, I decided I want to be one of them,” Copeland said during the MLP Northern Rising opening video.

Copeland Opens Up About Second Chances

Copeland also opened up about his second chance to end his career on his own terms. He returned to pro wrestling in 2020, when he entered the Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. After completing his WWE deal, the Canadian felt he still had more to give and signed with AEW.

Copeland was emotional as he explained the significance of wrestling at Maple Leaf Gardens.

“I’ve wrestled around the world, I’ve stood on the biggest stages this business has ever created. But tonight, I finally step foot into this building. Not as the kid watching from the crowd, as the man walking toward the ring. But tonight is not about where we’ve been, it’s about where Canadian wrestling is going. This building has seen generations of wrestlers come through its doors. Tonight, another generation gets its turn,” Copeland said during the MLP Northern Rising opening video.

He continued:

“Tonight, this building opens its doors to another generation. New names, new battles, new battles that will live long after the final bell,” Copeland said. “For everyone who dreamed of being here, for everyone fighting to make their mark, and for that kid who once sat in those seats, tonight we write the next chapter. And I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”