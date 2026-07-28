AJ Styles Calls Out WWE For Not Pushing One Young Rising Star

Retired wrestling legend AJ Styles made a bold point calling out WWE for not pushing new star Bron Breakker fast enough into the world title scene. Breakker was viewed as a “can’t miss prospect” after an epic NXT run and a hot start to his main roster career. WWE seemed ready to push Breakker to the top after storylines with Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Recent months have seen things slowing for Breakker and seemingly distanced from the main event scene.

Styles had the following to say on his podcast about being confused at WWE’s logic:

“How long are we going to wait for Bron Breakker to be Heavyweight Champion? He should be next. I think that he’s definitely a star right now. Why we haven’t put it on him to put the rocket up his butt and send him to the freaking moon? I don’t know why we haven’t done that because he is the destroyer.”

The current role of Styles sees him retired from in-ring competition but active in various background roles for WWE. Styles uses his experience of well over two decades to contribute via coaching, training and scouting for the company. The new role likely makes it more pivotal on AJ’s side to see obvious new stars getting truly elevated.

WWE Has A Main Event Problem Right Now

One noteworthy subject here goes back to WWE’s overall main event. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes are treated on a full tier above the rest of the roster. Young stars must be presented on an equal level to these three or fans will never view them as a top name.

WWE keeps putting the world title on the same three names, with some other main eventers like Gunther or Seth Rollins often getting involved. The new crop of future top stars like Breakker, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams will have to eventually defeat these names.

Breakker has yet to move to the next chapter in one’s main event evolution since he’s not slated to get pushed over the golden three top stars. WWE chose to have Punk defeat Breakker after a Rollins injury forced him to vacate the world title. Fans thought Breakker’s time may be coming there, but WWE slowed down his push ever since.

Bron Breakker Still Has Time To Take Off

The frustration of WWE waiting a little too long to elevate certain stars doesn’t mean that it’s a death sentence. Femi is feuding with Brock Lesnar in a rivalry designed to make him a credible name ready for a world title push.

Young stars must find compelling feuds and deliver strong performances to stay hot until the company is ready to push them harder. The problem is that Breakker’s group act of The Vision has failed due to injuries and no longer feels compelling.

WWE must find a way to get momentum behind Breakker again before he gets the push that Styles is hoping for. Bad luck and a lack of long-term booking has made it a tougher process before Bron can win his first main roster world title.