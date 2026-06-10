Backstage Update on CM Punk’s WWE Status Amid Prolonged Absence

There has been a lot of speculation about CM Punk amid his absence from WWE television. Punk has been on a hiatus since Raw after WrestleMania 42, when he confronted Cody Rhodes and teased a future match against him.

It all started when an X account claimed that Punk tried politicking in WWE, but he didn’t get his way and got upset with the company. The account also claimed that Punk was asked to take a pay cut, which he allegedly didn’t like, and even went as far as saying that The Second City Saint asked for his release.

According to F4WOnline, the claims made by the account have no merit and can be classified as unsubstantiated. However, it didn’t stop fans from speculating more about Punk’s status in WWE, especially since he’s been absent for nearly two months now.

Backstage Update on CM Punk’s WWE Status

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WrestleVotes reported that there’s nothing ongoing between CM Punk and WWE. Punk is just taking some time off, which isn’t surprising since he has been wrestling full time since returning from a torn triceps in mid-2024.

WrestleVotes added that Punk is expected to be back soon on WWE television.

“He’ll be back in no time, right back on top of the card. It is not true that they have no plans for CM Punk,” WrestleVotes said, via Cultaholic.

Play

Mike Johnson of PW Insider had the same report and even urged the WWE Universe to stop the “insanity” about Punk’s status within the company.

“In speaking with a trusted WWE source today, their only comment was, ‘It has as much truth to it as the stories that claimed Saudi Arabia bought us years ago,’ Johnson wrote. “While they were not aware of why Punk has been off television, the source noted there is new merchandise being put together and Punk appearances are set for this summer. So, this is, as they would say, much ado about nothing.”

According to Bleacher Report, Punk is currently advertised to appear on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw in his hometown of Chicago. It’s the right timeline if he’s going to have a program for SummerSlam in August.

CM Punk Made Public Appearances Amid His WWE Absence

During his time off from WWE television, CM Punk has been seen in public several times since his last appearance on Raw.

Punk was at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles back in early May. He was also at the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight a few weeks later, which was also hosted by Netflix.

On May 26, Punk was in attendance for Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. He watched as the Aces swept the Avalanche to qualify for the Stanley Cup Final.