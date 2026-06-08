WWE Raw Preview for June 8, 2026: 4 Matches Announced, Start Time and More

WWE’s European Tour continues on Monday inside the Accor Arena in Paris, France. This week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature four matches, including two huge title matches and two King and Queen of the Ring qualifying matches.

Here are the scheduled matches for tonight’s episode, as per Raw general manager Adam Pearce on X:

Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

Sol Ruca (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints in a Fatal 4-Way Match in the first round of the King of the Ring

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss in a Fatal 4-Way Match in the first round of the Queen of the Ring

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Oba Femi is also set to open the show, though it’s unclear what The Ruler has to say. He moved on to the semifinals of the King of the Ring after winning his first-round Fatal 4-Way Match last week on Raw in Turin, Italy.

Penta vs. Rey Mysterio

Penta has had an incredible reign as Intercontinental Champion, with eight title defenses since winning it from Dominik Mysterio on the February 3, 2026 episode of WWE Raw. He is approaching 100 days as champion, but he’ll have to beat someone he respects this Monday.

Rey Mysterio is still going strong at the age of 51. He has started transitioning into a different role after recently becoming the on-screen general manager of AAA. However, he’s looking to win his first gold since November 2023.

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria

After winning the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Italy, Sol Ruca will have her first title defense tonight against Lyra Valkyria. Ruca will have her hands full against Valkyria, who is the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

With Becky Lynch busy in the Queen of the Ring tournament, the match between Ruca and Valkyria could end without interference.

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Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints

The first semifinals matchup has already been set between Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio. The other bracket’s semifinal match will begin to form after tonight’s episode of Raw.

Seth Rollins is one of the favorites to win the King of the Ring tournament, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s victorious tonight. However, it’s also the perfect opportunity to create new stars like Je’Von Evans and Ricky Saints.

Talla Tonga is a dark horse since he’ll have plenty of backup in Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss

One of the most surprising participants in the Queen of the Ring tournament is reigning Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. She wants to become a double champion, so her journey begins tonight.

Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss are former women’s world champions, so they aren’t pushovers, while Chelsea Green is capable of stealing a win.

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WWE Raw Special Start Time

With the show being on a different time zone once again, tonight’s episode of WWE Raw has a special start time of 2:00 p.m. EST. It will be streamed live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.