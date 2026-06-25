Big E Makes Feelings Clear About His WWE Championship Reign

There have only been WWE Superstars who have won the WWE Championship since 1963.

One of those superstars was Big E, who had a 110-day title reign from September 13, 2021 to January 1, 2022. He won it from Bobby Lashley in an episode of Raw after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Big E then lost it to Brock Lesnar in a Fatal 5-Way match at the WWE Day 1 event.

Big E Makes Feelings Clear About His WWE Title Reign

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Big E revealed that he was only supposed to defend the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins at Day 1.

However, then-WWE chairman Vince McMahon decided to add Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley. And at the last minute due to Roman Reigns getting COVID, Brock Lesnar was added to the title match.

“(Brock) gets added to our match, and what was supposed to be a singles between me and Seth becomes a five-way, where Brock beats me for the title,” the former WWE star said, via Fightful. “But that’s the business, and honestly, the fact alone that I got to be world champion, a guy like me, is pretty incredible. It wasn’t the run that I wanted by any means, but I’m grateful that I got it.”

However, Big E added that he was more disappointed with the aftermath of his title reign. The company didn’t want him to remain in the main event and was frustrated that he returned to being a tag team wrestler with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The former WWE champion would then suffer a neck injury two months after losing his title. He announced his retirement on October 9, 2025, at the age of 39 years old.

Where is Big E Now?

While trying to recover from his neck injury, Big E started hosting several WWE shows and events. He also served as a panelist and analyst in pre-shows and post-shows at Premium Live Events.

The now 40-year-old legend has found a second career on the mic, though there were speculations about his future when The New Day turned on him during their 10th anniversary celebration on December 2, 2024.

However, it led to nothing involving Big E, though Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would win another tag team gold. They would be employed in WWE until asking for their release on May 2.

Big E spoke briefly about his friends on Insight.

“I know when the time is right, I’m sure they’ll have a lot of things to say,” the retired star said, via chrisvanvliet.com. “There are things out there about pay cuts and whatnot. I just know, look, this ownership is not the same ownership that existed when we first signed to the company. It is their company, it is not ours.”

The New Day is considered one of the greatest teams in WWE history, so the departure of Kingston and Woods was a shock to many fans and colleagues.